Cork City supporters' group detail "anger and concern" with rising ticket prices

CORK CITY’S LARGEST supporters’ group says there is “concern and anger” at how club owner Dermot Usher has dismissed concerns relating to rising ticket prices.

Friends of the Rebel Army Society (FORAS) were previously in charge of the League of Ireland outfit from 2010 until 2012 and detailed how the newly promoted Premier Division side now have the most expensive tickets in the country.

They state that “the disproportionate increases introduced this season are short-sighted” after a 67% rise for those buying single adult tickets online compared to 2024.

The most expensive is now €25, with concessions for teenagers and seniors at €18, and €10 for under-13s.

FORAS point out that tickets for teenagers and seniors are up 80% on last year while children’s tickets have doubled in price.

While FORAS accepted that “all supporters recognise that the club is facing rising costs, and expected ticket prices to increase this season” they admitted their anger and concern was fuelled by what they described as “the tone with which legitimate queries have been dismissed”, and cited broken promised by club owner Usher.

They also referenced a recent interview with Usher in The Currency, where he said: “I believe the pricing is fair. If you haven’t been buying a season ticket and have been dipping in and dipping out … I do not have a huge amount of sympathy… If you want to rock up on a Friday night once a month or once every six months that’s fine, but the price will be €25.”

FORAS pointed out that the 5,031 attendance for the club’s opening Premier Division game of this season against Galway United was lower than that of last year’s corresponding fixture against Kerry FC when they were in the second tier.

They also cited how their opening game of the 2023 Premier Division against Bohemians drew a crowd of 6,487 – almost 1,500 more than who attended Turner’s Cross last week.

Their frustration was laid out further in the statement: “Specifically, it was suggested that a five-match “flexi ticket” was to be introduced which would offer better value than buying five individual match tickets separately.

“In an update circulated to FORAS members – the wording of which was agreed by Cork City FC – it was said that “The five-game package is not tied to specific matches or the next five home games, but can be redeemed against any five matches of the holder’s choice.

“Since then, the arrangement surrounding this five-match pass has changed, and now only permits the ticketholder to attend five consecutive fixtures, with no flexibility.

“All supporters recognise that the club is facing rising costs, and expected ticket prices to increase this season. However, the disproportionate level of increase, which has made City the most expensive club in the country to follow, and the tone with which legitimate queries have been dismissed, is a cause for concern and anger among supporters.

“FORAS calls on Cork City FC to reconsider its pricing structure, and reflect on the manner with which it addresses legitimate supporter concern.”

Cork City have been contacted for comment.