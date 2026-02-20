Maguire on the double as four-goal Cork City get the better of Wexford

Wexford FC 1

Cork City 4

Jack McKay reports from Ferrycarrig Park

TOP OF THE table after two games, and already right where they should be. Cork City cruised to a comfortable victory over Wexford FC at Ferrycarrig Park on Friday evening.

Ruairí Keating, Seani Maguire (2) and Hans Mpongo all got on the scoresheet for Barry Robson’s side, but it was the performance of one 16-year-old that caught the eye. And he won’t be the first Cork City starlet to impress in a 4-1 win away to Wexford, and he won’t be the first Cillian Murphy Cork city have produced, either.

The sole change from last week’s starting 11 against Treaty United – a game in which Murphy came off the bench to play a part in the game-winning goal – he needed just eight minutes to make his impact here in Ferrycarrig Park, winning the penalty that Seani Maguire dispatched to put City ahead of Wexford early on.

Murphy played a part too in the latter half, assisting Maguire’s second with a stunning free kick delivery, one that needed only the slightest and most elegant of touches from Maguire’s head to creep in at the far post with 52 minutes played. That goal put City 3-0 up – Mpongo’s strike had arrived in the first half – and City were on their way.

The visitors would add to their lead once more to compound Wexford’s misery, Maguire pouncing on a defensive mix-up to set Ruairí Keating up for a simple finish on 65 minutes.

The hosts would profit from a similar error at the back five minutes later, as substitute Calum Flynn slipped through to grab a consolation, but City’s cushion was such that it would never amount to anything other than that.

Keating would come close again late on for the visitors, Jake Doyle would test twice for Wexford, but Robson’s side were comfortable. Far too comfortable.

City’s second goal that was the sweetest. New boy Hans Mpongo was the finisher, as he cut in from the left and curled one beautifully into the top corner from just inside the box, doubling the visitors’ lead after a mere 16 minutes.

Wexford finally stirred when the returning Rowe was played through on 22 minutes, though his effort lacked any sort of conviction. It was the cue for the hosts to edge their way into the contest, even if City’s press continued to suffocate much of their build-up.

Kaylem Harnett fizzed in a dangerous delivery that Charlie Lyons dealt with, before another Harnett effort was blocked moments later by Rory Feely after the lively Jamie Wynne had opened the door.

Wexford’s best chance arrived on the stroke of half-time, Rowe clipping narrowly wide from distance, just enough to give City a reminder as they headed in at the break. But City made sure to kill off any fears on the resumption, when Maguire put them three up and out of sight.

WEXFORD FC: Paul Martin; Dylan Hand, Dean Larkin (Ryan Butler 84), Evan Osam, Max Murphy; Zayd Abada, Kaylem Harnett (Liam Shuntaro Doyle 55); Ryan Ritchie, Mikie Rowe (Calum Flynn 67), Jamie Wynne (Gavin Hodgins 55); Jake Doyle.

CORK CITY: Conor Brann; Rory Feely, Fiacre Kelleher, Charlie Lyons; Josh Fitzpatrick (Brody Lee 78), Darragh Crowley, Greg Bolger (AJ Bridge 67), Hans Mpongo; Seani Maguire (Conor Drinan 75), Cillian Murphy; Ruairí Keating.

Referee: Lucas Keating (Cork)

