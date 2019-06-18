This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 18 June, 2019
Patrick Horgan: 'It was the worst I ever saw, you could hardly hold your hurley up'

The weather conditions marred the second half of Sunday’s game in Ennis.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 18 Jun 2019, 9:46 AM
8 minutes ago 436 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4686975

CORK ATTACKER PATRICK Horgan admits there could have been an argument made to take the players off the pitch at Cusack Park for a spell during the thunder storm that developed in the second half of Sunday’s Munster hurling championship tie.

John Conlon Clare's John Conlon and Cork's Damien Cahalane during Snuday's game.

The action after the break was marred by poor visibility at the Ennis venue as a result of the heavy rain, which was followed by thunder and lightning.

The game, refereed by Carlow’s Paud O’Dwyer, continued with conditions improving before the finish as Clare ran out 2-23 to 2-18 victors.

Anthony Nash looks on in the rain Cork goalkeeper Anthony Nash during the second half of Sunday's game. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

“Yeah, even a flicker in the golf and they’re gone off the course,” stated Horgan.

“But I suppose you can’t with all the people here in the ground. It’s as dangerous for them as it is for us, so you have to get on with it.

“No, it was the worst I ever saw, you could hardy hold your hurley up.”

After witnessing the chain of results that knocked Galway out of the Leinster race on Saturday night, there was an element of relief in the Cork camp that their loss to Clare did not prove costly as Tipperary did them a favour in defeating Limerick elsewhere in Thurles.

It was a strange atmosphere at the final whistle for the Cork contingent as they digested a second defeat of the summer but are still in contention.

“We live to fight another day,” said Horgan.

“We saw how things went Saturday night and on Sunday – nothing is a given in this championship. We played two unbelievable games in the last few weeks, against Limerick and Waterford, and we played well in patches today. We’ll take what we’re given at this stage and we’ll move on. ”

Patrick Horgan and Jack Browne Patrick Horgan in action for Cork against Clare's Jack Browne. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

The loss ended Cork’s hopes of a third Munster title on the spin. Horgan, who hit 4-42 in their four provincial games in the round-robin series, and his team-mates will now be gearing up to face Westmeath or Laois on the weekend of 6-7 July.

“We came up wanting to qualify for a Munster final, and the only way we could do that was with a result here. That didn’t happen but it turned out that we’re qualified anyway, in third.

“We’re playing hurling all year for competitive games, and those competitive games are the ones you want to play in, like Munster finals. It’s unfortunate we came up short on Sunday but as I say, we’re still in there with a shout. We hope to have a long year yet.”

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

