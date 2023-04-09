Dramatic late point hands Clare priceless win over Cork in Munster quarter-final

Clare 0-14

Cork 0-13

CLARE’S FOOTBALL FORTUNES were revived in dramatic fashion in Ennis this afternoon, corner-back Cillian Rouine punching over the winning point that keeps alive their hopes of competing in this year’s All-Ireland senior football race.

Natasha Barton / INPHO Clare's Cillian Brennan and Cork's Ian Maguire. Natasha Barton / INPHO / INPHO

After suffering relegation from Division 2 and with Tailteann Cup football in store if they lost this Munster quarter-final, Clare dug out a famous win.

Seconds after Kevin O’Donovan’s superb kick looked set to rescue Cork and deliver extra-time, Rouine popped up with the priceless winner.

Natasha Barton / INPHO Cork's Colm O'Callaghan with Clare's Pearse Lillis and Darragh Bohannon. Natasha Barton / INPHO / INPHO

Scorers for Clare: Keelan Sexton 0-4, Eoin Cleary 0-4 (0-2f), Emmett McMahon 0-2, Cillian Rouine 0-1, Jamie Malone 0-1, Podge Collins 0-1, Gavin Cooney 0-1.

Scorers for Cork: Steven Sherlock 0-10 (0-7f, 0-1 ’45), Kevin O’Donovan 0-1, Rory Maguire 0-1, Sean Powter 0-1.

Clare

1. Stephen Ryan (Kilrush)

2. Manus Doherty (Eire Óg), 3. Cillian Brennan (Clondegad), 4. Cillian Rouine (Ennistymon)

5. Ciaran Russell (Eire Óg), 6. Jamie Malone (Corofin), 7. Daniel Walsh (Kilmurry Ibrickane)

8. Cathal O’Connor (Coolmeen), 9. Darragh Bohannon (Shannon Gaels)

10. Pearse Lillis (Cooraclare), 11. Emmet McMahon (Kildysart), 12. Dermot Coughlan (Kilmurry Ibrickane)

13. Eoin Cleary (St Joseph’s Miltown Malbay), 14. Keelan Sexton (Kilmurry Ibrickane), 15. Pádraic Collins (Cratloe)

Subs

24. Darren O’Neill (Éire Óg Ennis) for O’Connor (half-time)

17. Gavin Cooney (Éire Óg Ennis) for Coughlan (50)

23. Mark McInerney (Éire Óg Ennis) for McMahon (69)

25. Alan Sweeney (St Breckan’s) for Collins (72)

Cork

1. Micheál Aodh Martin (Nemo Rangers)

2. Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers), 3. Daniel O’Mahony (Knocknagree), 4. Tommy Walsh (Kanturk)

5. Luke Fahy (Ballincollig), 6. Rory Maguire (Castlehaven), 7. Matty Taylor (Mallow)

8. Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg), 9. Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s)

10. Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree), 13. Sean Powter (Douglas), 12. Brian O’Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaigh)

11. Ruairí Deane (Bantry Blues), 15. Chris Óg Jones (Uibh Laoire), 25. Steven Sherlock (St Finbarr’s)

Subs

20. Killian O’Hanlon (Kilshannig) for McSweeney (48)

24. Conor Corbett (Clyda Rovers) for Óg Jones (57)

22. John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers) for O’Driscoll (68)

19. Cian Kiely (Ballincollig) for Fahy (68)

Referee: Fergal Kelly (Longford)

