Late Cork rally clinches win over Clare to set up Munster final against Tipperary

Cork 1-23

Clare 2-16

A LATE CORK scoring burst saw them past Clare in tonight’s Munster U20 hurling semi-final in Ennis and sets up a final meeting next week against Tipperary.

Substitute Barry O’Flynn netted a crucial goal and some brilliant points by William Buckley in the finale also proved key.

Clare had been in the driving seat thanks to goals from substitute Diarmuid Stritch as they turned a six-point deficit into a three-point advantage, before Ben O’Connor’s Cork team finished the stronger.

Elsewhere tonight, Roscommon ran out 3-5 to 0-7 winners over Galway in the Connacht minor football semi-final. They will now face Mayo in the decider at Dr Hyde Park next Friday 24 May.

In tonight’s game at Tuam Stadium, goals from Eoin Collins, Dara Curran and Dean Casey helped the Rossies triumph.

