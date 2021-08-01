Membership : Access or Sign Up
Sunday 1 August 2021
Cork unable to play All-Ireland U20 hurling final after 'member of group' tests positive for Covid-19

Cork were due to play Galway next Saturday.

By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 1 Aug 2021, 7:32 PM
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO

CORK ARE UNABLE to fulfil the fixture for next Saturday’s All-Ireland U20 hurling final against Galway after a member of their group has tested positive for Covid-19. 

All players and management in Cork squad have been deemed as close contacts by the HSE and Cork as a result are unable to play next Saturday’s game, which had been fixed for Semple Stadium.

The full Cork GAA statement reads:

“A member of the Cork U20 Hurling group has tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, all players and management have been deemed as close contacts by the HSE. Therefore, Cork will be unable to fulfill Saturday’s All Ireland U20 Final fixture at this time.”

