Cork unable to play All-Ireland U20 hurling final after 'member of group' tests positive for Covid-19

CORK ARE UNABLE to fulfil the fixture for next Saturday’s All-Ireland U20 hurling final against Galway after a member of their group has tested positive for Covid-19.

All players and management in Cork squad have been deemed as close contacts by the HSE and Cork as a result are unable to play next Saturday’s game, which had been fixed for Semple Stadium.

Cork GAA Statement:

Cork GAA Statement:

The full Cork GAA statement reads:

“A member of the Cork U20 Hurling group has tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, all players and management have been deemed as close contacts by the HSE. Therefore, Cork will be unable to fulfill Saturday’s All Ireland U20 Final fixture at this time.”

