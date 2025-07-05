IT’S ALL-IRELAND SHC semi-final weekend as Cork and Dublin battle it out for the first spot in this year’s decider later today in Croke Park.
Cork come into the final-four having captured their first Munster title since 2018, while Dublin rocked the GAA world with their stunning victory over Limerick in the All-Ireland quarter-final.
Last year’s meeting between Cork and Dublin resulted in a five-point victory for the Rebels to send them through to the semi-finals while the 2013 clash between the sides was Dublin’s last appearance in an All-Ireland hurling semi-final.
But how will this encounter between the teams unfold? Make your call below.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Poll: Who will win the All-Ireland SHC semi-final between Cork and Dublin?
IT’S ALL-IRELAND SHC semi-final weekend as Cork and Dublin battle it out for the first spot in this year’s decider later today in Croke Park.
Cork come into the final-four having captured their first Munster title since 2018, while Dublin rocked the GAA world with their stunning victory over Limerick in the All-Ireland quarter-final.
Last year’s meeting between Cork and Dublin resulted in a five-point victory for the Rebels to send them through to the semi-finals while the 2013 clash between the sides was Dublin’s last appearance in an All-Ireland hurling semi-final.
But how will this encounter between the teams unfold? Make your call below.
Poll Results:
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
All-Ireland SHC cast your vote Cork GAA Dublin GAA Hurling