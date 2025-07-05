Poll: Who will win the All-Ireland SHC semi-final between Cork and Dublin?

IT’S ALL-IRELAND SHC semi-final weekend as Cork and Dublin battle it out for the first spot in this year’s decider later today in Croke Park.

Cork come into the final-four having captured their first Munster title since 2018, while Dublin rocked the GAA world with their stunning victory over Limerick in the All-Ireland quarter-final.

Last year’s meeting between Cork and Dublin resulted in a five-point victory for the Rebels to send them through to the semi-finals while the 2013 clash between the sides was Dublin’s last appearance in an All-Ireland hurling semi-final.

But how will this encounter between the teams unfold? Make your call below.

