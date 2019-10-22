This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
All-Ireland winners set for roles as Cork finalise hurling backroom team

Pat Mulcahy and Brian Corcoran are reported to be involved with Kieran Kingston’s side.

By The42 Team Tuesday 22 Oct 2019, 12:45 PM
Christy O'Connor, Brian Corcoran and Pat Mulcahy are all set to join the Cork hurling backroom team.
Image: INPHO
Image: INPHO

KIERAN KINGSTON IS set to finalise his Cork backroom team for the 2020 season with All-Ireland winners Pat Mulcahy and Brian Corcoran in line to have roles in the setup.

The Echo has reported this morning that Newtownshandrum native Mulcahy and Erins Own club man Corcoran are about to come on board, along with former Clare hurler and goalkeeping coach Christy O’Connor.

Kingston’s appointment for a second spell as Cork manager was confirmed last month with Ger Cunningham announced as coach then and Diarmuid O’Sullivan taking up a position as selector.

At a press conference after being ratified as Cork manager, Kingston spoke of his plans to add to his backroom team.

kieran-kingston Cork hurling manager Kieran Kingston Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Mulcahy will come on board as selector after recent coaching roles with his club as they contested the Cork senior quarter-finals this year and CIT Fitzgibbon Cup teams. He won All-Ireland senior medals with both Cork and Newtownshandrum during his playing days.

Corcoran is one of Cork’s most iconic GAA figures, a two-time Hurler of the Year winner who also won three All-Ireland senior hurling medals and also claimed an array of football accolades with the county. The nature of his role in the Cork senior management is not yet specified.

O’Connor has playing experience for the Clare hurlers and won an All-Ireland medal with his club St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield. He has been involved as a goalkeeping coach with Limerick, Dublin and Galway in recent years, part of the Tribesmen setup that delivered the Liam MacCarthy Cup in 2017.

It has also been outlined in today’s report that Mark Brady, who was involved with the Italy team under Conor O’Shea at the Rugby World Cup, will oversee the strength and conditioning. 

