Shane Kingston named in Cork team to face Galway

SHANE KINGSTON, THE match-winning substitute against All-Ireland champions Limerick last Saturday night, comes into the Cork team to play Galway in Sunday’s Allianz Division 1 clash in Salthill.

The Douglas man joins the inside forward line with Robbie O’Flynn absent due to an ankle injury he picked up late during last weekend’s game.

Also coming into the starting XV are Eoin Roche at corner back, Cathal Cormack at wing back and Sean Twomey at wing forward. Luke Meade and Brian O’Sullivan drop to the bench.

Captain Sean O’Donoghue is out with a dead leg. Midleton’s Conor Lehane will lead the side from centre forward.

Cork (v Galway):

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Conor O’Callaghan (Dromtarriffe), 3. Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers), 4. Eoin Roche (Bride Rovers)

5. Cathal Cormack (Blackrock), 6. Ciarán Joyce (Castlemartyr), 7. Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s)

8. Brian Roche (Bride Rovers), 9. Tommy O’Connell (Midleton)

10. Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neill’s), 11. Conor Lehane (Midleton, capt), 12. Sean Twomey (Courcey Rovers)

13. Cormac Beausang (Midleton), 14. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers), 15. Shane Kingston (Douglas)

16. Ger Collins (Ballinhassig)

17. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons)

18. Sean O’Leary Hayes (Midleton)

19. Cormac O’Brien (Newtownshandrum)

20. Brian O’Sullivan (Kanturk)

21. Sam Quirke (Midleton)

22. Conor Cahalane (St Finbarr’s)

23. Shane Barrett (Blarney)

24. Luke Meade (Newcestown)

25. Colin Walsh (Kanturk)

26. Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s)

