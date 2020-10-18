BE PART OF THE TEAM

5 players from All-Ireland final side to start for Cork in Munster opener as key figures ruled out

Cork play Kerry tomorrow evening in Munster U20 quarter-final.

By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 18 Oct 2020, 1:12 PM
1 hour ago 3,077 Views 1 Comment
Image: INPHO
Image: INPHO

FIVE PLAYERS WHO started in last August’s All-Ireland final are included on the Cork U2o hurling team for their Bord Gáis Energy Munster championship opener against Kerry tomorrow evening. 

Conor O’Callaghan captains the team from defence, Tommy O’Connell and Shane O’Regan are selected in attack while the Roche twins, Eoin and Brian, are also included.

That group all played in the loss to Tipperary in the 2019 All-Ireland decider but will now spearhead the ambitions of the team managed by Pat Ryan.

Full-forward Alan Connolly was the star for Blackrock in their recent Cork senior hurling final win, scoring 0-13 in the success over Glen Rovers and winning the man-of-the-match award.

Injuries and unavailability ruled out some leading players for Cork like Daire Connery, Sean Twomey, Cormac O’Brien, Shane Barrett, Padraig Power and Declan O’Hanlon.

Kerry have announced their which will be captained by Dan Casey and Michael Lenihan.

Throw-in for Cork’s match against Kerry is 6.30pm in Austin Stack Park in Tralee with the winners going up against Limerick the following Monday. Tipperary play Clare in tomorrow’s other semi-final at 7.30pm.

Cork

1. Eoin Davis (St Catherine’s)

2. Conor O’Callaghan (Dromtarriffe – captain)
3. Eoin Roche (Bride Rovers)
4. Aaron Walsh-Barry (Carrigtwohill)

5. Kevin Moynihan (Na Piarsaigh)
6. Ciaran Joyce (Castlemartyr)
7. Dáire O’Leary (Watergrasshill)

8. Sam Quirke (Midleton)
9. Brian O’Sullivan (Kanturk)

10. Brian Roche (Bride Rovers)
11. Tommy O’Connell (Midleton)
12. Eoin Carey (Kilworth)

13. Shane O’Regan (Watergrashill)
14. Alan Connolly (Blackrock)
15. Colin O’Brien (Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels)

Subs

16. Donal Maher (Douglas)
17. Darragh Moran (Castlemartyr)
18. Liam Ryan (Inniscarra)
19. Luke Horgan (Glen Rovers)
20. Ethan Twomey (St Finbarr’s)
21. Daniel Hogan (Sarsfields)
22. Jack Cahalane (St Finbarr’s)
23. Owen McCarthy (Inniscarra)
24. Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s)

Extended Panel

  • Cillian O’Donovan (Douglas)
  • Robbie Cotter (Blackrock)
  • Daire Connery (Na Piarsaigh)
  • Shane Barrett (Blarney)
  • Seán Twomey (Courcey Rovers)
  • Fenton Denny (Ballincollig)
  • Pádraig Power (Blarney)
  • Darragh Flynn (Ballygiblin)
  • Diarmuid Kearney (Cobh)
  • Declan Hanlon (Blarney)
  • Cormac O’Brien (Newtownshandrum).

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Read next:

