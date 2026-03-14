Cork go top of Division 2 after thumping Kildare with two-pointers

Cork 1-31

Kildare 2-19

Jack McKay reports from Páirc Uí Rinn

PROMOTION FATE PLACED back in Cork hands, though not without a worrying wobble against Kildare. The nine-point winning margin doesn’t reflect Cork’s dominance for 50 minutes. Nor does it reflect Kildare’s rampant fightback in the closing stages.

Substitute goalkeeper Micheál Aodh Martin made four saves for Cork in the last 10 minutes, including a penalty after number one Patrick Doyle was shown a black card.

The Leesiders can count their lucky stars to have still come away with victory over the Lilywhites.

Kildare meanwhile, are in trouble. A short-lived Division 2 return looks even more likely with Cavan still to play Offaly.

The impact Ben McCormack, Jack Robinson and Alex Beirne allowed Kildare to chip away at the deficit. That scoring difference swing might save them.

Robinson had slipped through for a goal in the 51st minute to leave it 1-26 to 2-12, but Cork answered with four more white flags to lead by 15 after 56 minutes. They would only score once more from there. Ben Loakman’s orange flag preceded Doyle’s foul on Brian McLoughlin resulting a black-card penalty.

Martin was sprung from the bench in place of Dara Sheedy – who had been excellent for Cork – and made a brilliant save to deny Beirne. The first of his four saves to spare Cork any late blushes. Add in Luke Fahy’s goal-line clearance in the 59th minute, this one could have been very embarrassing for the hosts.

By the interval Cork were 1-22 to 1-6 ahead. They kicked eight two-pointers alone in the opening period, as the hosts made full use of their wind advantage at Páirc Uí Rinn.

Cork finished the first half with only two wides. Of their 1-22 first half tally, 1-19 came from play. A commanding last week’s drubbing in Derry. Cork had 0-5 on the board before their opponents struck for their first point.

Kildare had been blown away. Even when Brian Flanagan’s side added their first major after 25 minutes, they still trailed by eleven.

The goal was well taken – Brendan Gibbons finishing after Darragh Kirwan’s ball in – but three minutes later Cork had carved out a response. Or rather, had been handed one.

Ian Maguire intercepted a misplaced handpass from Brian Byrne, and off it moved through Brian O’Driscoll and Mark Cronin before Chris Óg Jones buried to the net, 1-17 to 1-3. Cronin then added on Cork’s seventh from deep, and the margin swelled to 16.

From there Cork should have pushed further ahead. Instead, they completely lost their way late in the second. Nonetheless, a point in Tyrone, and a place in Division 1 is theirs.

Kildare at least succeeded in limiting the damage.

Advertisement

Scorers for Cork: Chris Óg Jones 1-9 (1 2pt score), Steven Sherlock 0-10 (2 2pt score, 1 2pt free, 0-1 45), Mark Cronin 0-4 (1 2pt score), Luke Fahy (1 2pt score) Dara Sheedy (1 2pt score) 0-3 each, Tommy Walsh, Paul Walsh 0-1 each.

Scorers for Kildare: Jack Robinson 1-1 (0-1 f), Ben McCormack 0-4 (2 2pt scores), Brendan Gibbons 1-0, Alex Beirne (1 2pt score, 0-1 f), Darragh Kirwan 0-3 each, Ben Loakman (1 2pt score), Colm Moran, Colm Dalton 0-2 each, Callum Bolten, Brian McLoughlin 0-1 each.

Cork

16. Patrick Doyle (Knocknagree)

2. Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty), 3. Daniel O’Mahony (Knocknagree), 4. Seán Brady (Ballygarvan)

5. Brian O’Driscoll (Carrigaline), 6. Tommy Walsh (Kanturk), 7. Luke Fahy (Ballincollig)

8. Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg), 9. Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s – captain)

10. Paul Walsh (Kanturk), 11. Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers), 12. Seán McDonnell (Mallow)

13. Chris Óg Jones (Uibh Laoire), 14. Dara Sheedy (Bantry Blues), 15. Steven Sherlock (St Finbarr’s)

Subs

24. Ruairí Deane (Bantry Blues) for McDonnell

21. Seán Walsh (Mitchelstown) for P Walsh (both 53)

18. Matty Taylor (Mallow) for T Walsh (56)

1. Micheál Aodh Martin (Nemo Rangers) for Sheedy (59)

20. Darragh Cashman (Millstreet) for Taylor (59-FT temp)

19. Rory Maguire (Castlehaven) for Doyle (66).

Kildare

1. Cian Burke (Clane)

2. Harry O’Neill (Clane), 3. Padraic Spillane (Athy), 4. Brian Byrne (Naas)

19. Liam Kelly (Milltown), 6. Eoin Lawlor (Naas), 7. Ryan Burke (Caragh)

8. Callum Bolton (Sarsfields), 21. Kevin Feely (Athy)

10. Brian McLoughlin (Clane), 11. Colm Moran (Athy), 12. Colm Dalton (Sallins)

13. Sam Doran (Johnstownbridge), 14. Darragh Kirwan (Naas), 15. Ben Loakman (Sarsfields)

Subs

9. Brendan Gibbons (Kilcock) for Feely (10 inj)

24. Ben McCormack (Sarsfields) for Kelly

23. Alex Beirne (Naas) for Doran (both HT)

25. Jack Robinson (Clogherinkoe) for Moran (47)

26. Eoin Cully (Carbury) for Loakman (64).

Referee: Liam Devenney (Mayo).