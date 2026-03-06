More Stories
Tipperary's Ronan Maher. Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Teamsheets

Cork, Kilkenny and Tipperary unveil sides for weekend hurling league ties

Premier captain Ronan Maher is back.
8.40pm, 6 Mar 2026

CORK, KILKENNY AND Tipperary have all unveiled their selections for this weekend’s Division 1A hurling league ties.

Cork have made eight changes from last Sunday’s victory over Kilkenny at UPMC Nowlan Park, for their tie with Limerick tomorrow night, (7pm – TG4)

Regular goalkeeper Patrick Collins returns, while Eoin Roche, Ger Millerick, Ethan Twomey, and Micheál Mullins are introduced to the defence. Shane Kingston, Alan Walsh, and Shane Barrett are all named to start in attack. Tim O’Mahony will captain the team.

alan-walsh-shoots-at-goal Cork's Alan Walsh. ©INPHO ©INPHO

Kilkenny bring Rory Garrett into their defence at corner-back, while Luke Connellan, Niall Shortall, and Tom Phelan are introduced to their forward line. They travel to Salthill to play Kilkenny tomorrow evening, (5.15pm – RTÉ 2).

Tipperary welcome captain Ronan Maher back into their starting side for his first appearance of the campaign for Sunday’s trip to face Waterford, (3.15pm – TG4). Kevin McCarthy is a newcomer to the forward line, where he will join his brother Darragh, while Stefan Tobin is another debutant up front.

Cork

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Eoin Roche (Bride Rovers), 3. Daire O’Leary (Watergrasshill), 4. Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neills)

5. Ethan Twomey (St Finbarr’s), 6. Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers), 7. Micheál Mullins (Glen Rovers)

8. Ciarán Joyce (Castlemartyr), 9. Tommy O’Connell (Midleton)

10. Barry Walsh (Killeagh), 11. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum – captain), 12. Shane Kingston (Douglas)

13. Alan Walsh (Kanturk), 14. Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s), 15. Shane Barrett (Blarney)

Subs

  • 16. Paudie O’Sullivan (Fr O’Neills)
  • 17. Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s)
  • 18. Sean O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)
  • 19. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons)
  • 20. Cormac O’Brien (Newtownshandrum)
  • 21. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)
  • 22. Hugh O’Connor (Newmarket)
  • 23. Robbie O’Flynn (Erins Own)
  • 24. Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neills)
  • 25. Pádraig Power (Blarney)
  • 26. Séamus Harnedy (St Ita’s)

*****

Kilkenny

1. Aidan Tallis (Lisdowney)

2. Rory Garrett (Fenians), 3. Mikey Carey (Young Irelands), 4. Ivan Bolger (Graignamanagh)

5. David Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge), 6. Darragh Corcoran (Shamrocks Ballyhale – captain), 7. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels)

8. Cian Kenny (James Stephens), 9. Jordan Molloy (O’Loughlin Gaels)

10. Liam Moore (Dicksboro), 11. Eoin Cody (Shamrocks Ballyhale), 12. Luke Connellan (Thomastown)

13. Niall Shortall (Shamrocks Ballyhale), 14. Mossy Keoghan (Tullaroan), 15. Tom Phelan (Conahy Shamrocks)

Subs

  • 16. Diarmuid Galway (Thomastown)
  • 17. Jeff Neary (Graigue-Ballycallan)
  • 18. Shane Murphy (Glenmore)
  • 19. Killian Doyle (Emeralds)
  • 20. Richie Reid (Shamrocks Ballyhale)
  • 21. Peter McDonald (Thomastown)
  • 22. John Donnelly (Thomastown)
  • 23. Cathal Beirne (Glenmore)
  • 24. Ian Byrne (Glenmore)
  • 25. Michael Brennan (Erins Own)
  • 26. Luke Hogan (O’Loughlin Gaels)

*****

Tipperary

1. Rhys Shelly (Moycarkey-Borris)

2. Robert Doyle (Clonoulty-Rossmore), 3. Bryan O’Mara (Holycross-Ballycahill), 4. Craig Morgan (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

5. Eoghan Connolly (Cashel King Cormacs), 6. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields – captain), 7. Joe Caesar (Holycross-Ballycahill)

8. Conor Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields), 9. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

10. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg), 11. Kevin McCarthy (Toomevara), 12. Oisin O’Donoghue (Cashel King Cormacs)

13. Darragh McCarthy (Toomevara), 14. Jason Forde (Silvermines), 15. Stefan Tobin (Carrick Swans)

Subs

  • 16. Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha)
  • 17. Sean Kenneally (Moneygall)
  • 18. Seamus Kennedy (St Mary’s)
  • 19. Jack Leamy (Golden-Kilfeacle)
  • 20. Conor Martin (Cappawhite)
  • 21. Brian McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)
  • 22. Andrew Ormond (JK Brackens)
  • 23. Gearoid O’Connor (Moyne-Templetuohy)
  • 24. Johnny Ryan (Arravale Rovers)
  • 25. Keith Ryan (Upperchurch-Drombane)
  • 26. Darragh Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields)

*****

