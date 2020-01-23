All-Star defender and All-Ireland winning club captain return to Cork set-up ahead of Páirc Uí Chaoimh clash

THE CORK LADIES footballers have been boosted by the return of All-Star defender Róisín Phelan ahead of their 2020 season opener and highly-anticipated double-header at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Cork LGFA have announced a 30-strong panel for their Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1 opener against Westmeath on Saturday evening [throw-in 4pm] and Phelan’s name at full-back is one which catches the eye.

The 2018 All-Star was absent last year due to work commitments in Dublin.

Before her inter-county break, Phelan had established herself as one of the best defenders in the country, winning five All-Ireland medals and five Division 1 league honours since first coming into the Cork set-up in the summer of 2012.

In 2017, the 24-year-old was named Player of the Match in her club, Aghada’s All-Ireland junior club final win, but she transferred to Dublin club outfit St Brigid’s for the 2019 season when her work as a dentist moved her to the capital.

Her return comes as a huge boost to Ephie Fitzgerald, who now has the option of positioning dual star Hannah Looney further out the field.

Looney has been named in midfield for Saturday’s clash, where she partners Mourneabbey star Máire O’Callaghan as the Leesiders open their league title defence.

In another welcome boost, back-to-back All-Ireland winning club captain Bríd O’Sullivan (Mourneabbey) also returns to the county set-up having been absent for a number of seasons. She starts on the 40.

Meanwhile, Kinsale rising star Caoimhe O’Callaghan is in line for a senior league debut from corner back, while long-time regulars like goalkeeper Martina O’Brien and 2019 All-Star winning duo Melissa Duggan and Orla Finn all start.

Key forwards Eimear Scally and Saoirse Noonan are both named on the bench, with Niamh Cotter and Libby Coppinger also among the 15 substitutes.

Captain Doireann O’Sullivan isn’t included in the 30-strong panel but having missed a lot of league action over the past few years, it’s expected she — and her sister, Ciara — are being rested.

Cork footballers Caoimhe Moore, Eimear Scally and Doireann O'Sullivan at the announcement that Super Valu will sponsor the team once again. Source: John Allen

Fitzgerald is at the helm once again after a managerial U-turn during the winter.

Last year, the Rebels landed the Division 1 league title and reached the All-Ireland semi-final. Edged out in the last four by Dublin, Cork are now eyeing a first All-Ireland title since 2016.

While Fitzgerald steered Cork to their 11th All-Ireland title in 12 years — also six-in-a-row — in his first season in charge, the county have not reached the Holy Grail since.

The 2020 journey begins on Saturday, while Ronan McCarthy’s men’s side welcome Offaly to Páirc Uí Chaoimh in their own Division 3 opener afterwards at 6pm.

