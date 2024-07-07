Cork topple All-Ireland hurling champions Limerick in epic semi-final tie

Cork 1-28

Limerick 0-29

A STUNNING GAME produced a stunning conclusion.

Limerick’s reign as champions is over, their All-Ireland five-in-a-row dream ended at the semi-final hurdle as Cork produced a fantastic second-half display to claim a two-point win.

A final date with Clare awaits in a fortnight.

Cork got a huge boost as the first quarter concluded, Brian Hayes surging through from the left wing after Shane Barrett popped in a handpass, and the St Finbarr’s brilliantly drilled his shot to the net.

His goal threat was well advertised, two minutes later he found the net again but as the Cork support erupted in joy, the whistle had been blown with Alan Connolly penalised for a thrown pass. Hayes clipped over a point soon after to send Cork five clear, but Limerick then took over to outscore Cork 0-10 to 0-3 for the remainder of the half.

They had taken a firm grip on the game to lead 0-16 to 1-11 at half-time and were in a dominant mood. David Reidy clipped three first-half points, Cathal O’Neill and Diarmaid Byrnes struck two apiece, while Aaron Gillane knocked over five.

Advertisement

Brian Hayes scores a first-half goal for Cork. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

More to follow…

Limerick

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)

4. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh), 3. Dan Morrissey (Ahane), 2. Sean Finn (Bruff)

5. Diarmuid Byrnes (Patrickswell) 6. Declan Hannon (Adare — captain) 7. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry)

8. Will O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh), 11. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)

12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane), 10. Gearóid Hegarty (St Patrick’s), 9. Cathal O’Neill (Crecora/Manister)

13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell) 14. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh/Castlemahon) 15. David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca)

Cork

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), 3. Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers), 4. Seán O’Donoghue (Inniscarra – captain)

7. Mark Coleman (Blarney), 6. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers), 8. Ciaran Joyce (Castlemartyr)

5. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), 9. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)

10. Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neills), 11. Shane Barrett (Blarney), 12. Seamus Harnedy (St Ita’s)

13. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers), 14. Alan Connolly (Blackrock), 15. Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s)