Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 21°C Tuesday 7 September 2021
Advertisement

Cork the latest county to start searching for a new senior football boss

Ronan McCarthy had been in charge since August 2017.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 7 Sep 2021, 3:29 PM
1 hour ago 1,297 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5542841
Ronan McCarthy.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Ronan McCarthy.
Ronan McCarthy.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

CORK BOSS RONAN McCarthy has departed his position after four seasons in charge.

The news was confirmed this afternoon by the Cork county board after being earlier reported today by the Irish Examiner.

McCarthy took over the Cork footballers in August 2017 with his tenure bookended by two heavy Munster final losses to Kerry in 2018 and 2021.

In between his team suffered league relegation to Division 3 in the spring of 2019 but bounced back to enjoy their best spell under his tutelage. Cork qualified for the Super 8s in 2019, claimed Division 3 promotion in 2020 and then toppled Kerry at the Munster semi-final stage last November. Their hopes of Munster glory were thwarted at the final hurdle by Tipperary.

Attention will now turn to his successor with Cork joining Down, Fermanagh, Leitrim, Kildare, Laois, Longford and Wicklow in the search for a senior football boss for 2022.

ronan-mccarthy-dejected Ronan McCarthy and the Cork players after their Munster final loss to Kerry. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Recent Cork All-Ireland underage winning bossess Keith Ricken (U20) and Bobbie O’Dwyer (minor) will be touted as contenders to take over. O’Dwyer, who served as a senior selector this year alongside McCarthy, is regarded as the more likely of the two to become a candidate for the post.

The board’s full statement this afternoon reads:

“The Cork GAA Executive has today confirmed that Ronan McCarthy has stepped down as Cork Senior Football manager following recent discussions with board officers.

“All in Cork GAA wish to thank Ronan sincerely for his decades of service to GAA at all levels in the county, as player, coach and manager.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“In more recent times, this has included a four-year term as Cork Senior Football manager, having previously served as selector and coach for a total of three years.

County Chairperson Marc Sheehan said “Ronan has been an outstanding servant to Cork GAA over many years, and I would like to thank him both personally and on behalf of Cork for all that he has done. We wish Ronan, his selectors and backroom team all the best in their future endeavours and thank all involved for an immeasurable contribution over a number of years.”

“A process will now be put in place for the appointment of a new manager.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie