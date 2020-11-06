Two championship debuts and five changes overall for Cork ahead of do-or-die clash with Dublin

Declan Dalton in action during the 2018 U21 championship.

KIERAN KINGSTON HAS made five changes to the Cork side who lost to Waterford in their Munster Senior Hurling Championship opener ahead of Saturday’s crucial qualifier with Dublin at Semple Stadium (3:45pm).

Colm Spillane, Luke Meade, Robbie O’Flynn, and championship debutants Jack O’Connor and Declan Dalton, have all been named to start for the Rebels, while out go Christopher Joyce’, Seán O’Leary Hayes, Daire Connery, Conor Lehane and Alan Cadogan. Aidan Walsh, Conor Cahalane and 19-year-old Shane Barrett have also been added to Cork’s bench.

Spillane and Walsh were both named to start last weekend but missed Cork’s underwhelming performance due to late injury withdrawals.

Alan Cadogan and fellow Douglas clubman Brian Turnbull, both of whom have struggled with injuries in the past, have not been named in Cork’s matchday panel.

Nine of Cork’s starting team for Saturday are 24 years old or younger.

Cork (v Dublin)

1. Anthony Nash (Kanturk)

2. Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s)

3. Colm Spillane (Castlelyons)

4. Sean O’ Donoghue (Inniscarra)

5. Tim O’ Mahony (Newtownshandrum)

6. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers)

7. Mark Coleman (Blarney)

8. Bill Cooper (Youghal)

9. Luke Meade (Newcestown)

10. Seamus Harnedy (St Ita’s)

11. Shane Kingston (Douglas)

12. Robbie O’ Flynn (Erin’s Own)

13. Jack O’ Connor (Sarsfields)

14. Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neills)

15. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers) – Captain

Substitutes:

16. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

17. Sean O’ Leary – Hayes (Midleton)

18. Niall O’ Leary (Castlelyons)

19. Christopher Joyce (Na Piarsaigh)

20. Billy Hennessy (St Finbarrs)

21. Daire Connery (Na Pairsaigh)

22. Stephen McDonnell (Glen Rovers)

23. Aidan Walsh (Kanturk)

24. Conor Cahalane (St Finbarr’s)

25. Conor Lehane (Midleton)

26. Shane Barrett (Blarney)