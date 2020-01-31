Cork ring the changes, Tipp make just one, for league clash on Leeside

Tipperary's James Barry and Declan Dalton of Cork do battle last year.

CORK MANAGER KIERAN Kingston has made five changes to his team to face Tipperary in round 2 of the Allianz Hurling League after last weekend’s Group A defeat to Waterford.

Five of Cork’s starting XV last weekend were in action for UCC midweek. Only Rob Downey retains his place while Mark Coleman, Darragh Fitzgibbon, Niall O’Leary and the red-hot Shane Kingston drop to the bench.

Liam Sheedy and Tipp, meanwhile, have made just one change to the team which fell to Limerick ahead of Saturday’s clash at Páirc Uí Chaoimh (7pm).

For the Rebels, Patrick Collins replaces veteran Anthony Nash between the sticks, while Colm Spillane starts in place of O’Leary in the full-back line.

Luke Meade comes into midfield alongside Bill Cooper, starting in place of Blarney’s Coleman.

Robbie O’Flynn starts in the half-forwards in place of Fitzgibbon, while Alan Cadogan and Declan Dalton take the spots of Kingston and Conor Lehane up top.

Alan Cadogan comes in for the Rebels. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

For Tipp, Cian Darcy starts at centre-forward with Brian O’Meara missing out.

Cork (v Tipperary)

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Colm Spillane (Castlelyons)

3. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers)

4. Sean O’ Donoghue (Inniscarra)

5. Chris O’ Leary (Valley Rovers)

6. Tim O’ Mahony (Newtownshandrum)

7. Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s)

8. Bill Cooper (Youghal)

9. Luke Meade (Newcestown)

10. Robbie O’ Flynn (Erin’s Own)

11. Seamus Harnedy (St Ita’s)

12. Aidan Walsh (Kanturk)

13. Alan Cadogan (Douglas)

14. Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neills)

15. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers) (C)

Subs:

16. Anthony Nash (Kanturk)

17. Niall O’ Leary (Castlelyons)

18. Sean O’ Leary-Hayes (Midleton)

19. Christopher Joyce (Na Piarsaigh)

20. Mark Coleman (Blarney)

21. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)

22. Shane Kingston (Douglas)

23. Sean Twomey (Courcey Rovers)

24. Conor Lehane (Midleton)

25. Brian Turnbull (Douglas)

26. Michael O’ Halloran (Blackrock)

Tipperary (v Cork)

1. Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha)

2. Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill)

3. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

4. Seán O’Brien (Newport)

5. Séamus Kennedy (St. Mary’s)

6. Padraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

7. Paddy Cadell (JK Brackens)

8. Alan Flynn (Kiladangan)

9. Willie Connors (Kiladangan)

10. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

11. Cian Darcy (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

12. Michael Breen (Ballina)

13. Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

14. Jason Forde (Silvermines)

15. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg)

Subs:

16. Daragh Mooney (Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill)

17. Jerome Cahill (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

18. Séamus Callanan (Drom-Inch) (C)

19. Paul Flynn (Kiladangan)

20. Brian McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

21. Jamie Moloney (Drom-Inch)

22. Craig Morgan (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

23. Joe O’Dwyer (Killenaule)

24. Bryan O’Mara (Holycross-Ballycahill)

25. Niall O’Meara (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

26. Dillon Quirke (Clonoulty-Rossmore)