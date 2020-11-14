Late Morris goal clinches Tipperary win in All-Ireland qualifier battle against Cork

Tipperary 2-18

Cork 1-17

ATER A WRETCHED night in Limerick, the All-Ireland champions Tipperary are still standing after digging out a qualifier win over Cork in a rousing fashion.

Tipperary's Brendan Maher and Cork's Robbie O'Flynn. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

A tough and uncompromising battle ensued in the Gaelic Grounds with the issue only truly settled when Jake Morris accelerated clear to clinically despatch a goal in the 68th minute. That pushed Tipperary four clear, the same margin between the teams at the finish after they had subsequently traded white flags.

Morris gets the plaudits for the well-placed shot but the piece of skill by Willie Connors to gather possession and offload was crucial in splitting open the Cork defence.

The game unfolded on a day of brutal weather in Limerick. The cascading showers and howling winds were at Tipperary’s back in the first half yet that perceived advantage was not truly reflected on the scoreboard. They won the scoring count by two in that opening period, 0-9 to 1-4, and were also emphatic victors in the wide count, 12 to 3, which signalled the difficulties they were enduring in their attacking play.

The critical early score arrived in the 22nd minute. A scrum for possession developed in the middle third, Michael Breen popped a handpass back that had slightly too much on it and Patrick Horgan intervened to steal the sliotar. After turning, he suddenly discovered Tipperary’s defence had been completely pulled out of shape and was able to coast through from 60 yards.

Niall O’Meara desperately tried to get back to execute a hook with Jack O’Connor being minded by Brendan Maher closer to goal and Horgan kept his composure to drill a low left-handed shot past the dive of Brian Hogan. The goal energised Cork and gave them a firm foothold in the match.

Patrick Horgan fires home Cork's first-half goal. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

But Tipperary pounced for a pair of goals themselves into the Clare End of the stadium. That Morris late strike was the match-winner while Jason Forde careered in from the right wing in a smart fashon for the 41st minute goal that ignited them after a previously listless showing.

Tipperary’s third-quarter play was much improved with their talisman Séamus Callanan more prominent while Michael Breen was the scoring sensation throughout in picking off 0-5 from play in his midfield display. It was 1-12 to 1-7 in Tipperary’s favour by the 43rd minute but inspired by Séamus Harnedy, who finished with 0-4, Cork clawed back some of that deficit.

They trailed 1-13 to 1-11 at the second-half water break and had edged in front 1-15 to 1-14 by the 60th minute mark. In a tight and tense finish the Morris goal was crucial while substitutes Connors and Paul Flynn also made their presence felt. Tipperary’s defence was outstanding in the closing stages to prolong their season for another week at least.

Scorers for Tipperary: Jason Forde 1-6 (0-5f), Michael Breen 0-5, Jake Morris 1-0, Dan McCormack, Séamus Callanan, Paul Flynn 0-2 each, Willie Connors 0-1.

Scorers for Cork: Patrick Horgan 1-8 (0-7f, 0-1 ’65), Séamus Harnedy 0-4, Tim O’Mahony, Bill Cooper, Shane Kingston, Robbie O’Flynn, Declan Dalton 0-1 each.

Tipperary

1. Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha)

2. Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill)

3. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

4. Alan Flynn (Kiladangan)

5. Niall O’Meara (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

6. Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh)

7. Padraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

8. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

9. Alan Flynn (Kiladangan)

10. Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)

11. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

12. Patrick Maher (Lorrha-Dorrha)

13. Jason Forde (Silvermines)

14. Séamus Callanan (Drom-Inch)

15. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg)

Subs

26. Willie Connors (Kiladangan) for John McGrath (33)

23. Paul Flynn (Kiladangan) for Patrick Maher (53)

22. Paddy Cadell (JK Brackens) for Noel McGrath (59)

20. Dillon Quirke (Clonoulty-Rossmore) for Forde (73)

Cork

1. Anthony Nash (Kanturk)

3. Colm Spillane (Castlelyons)

2. Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s)

4. Sean O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)

6. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers)

7. Mark Coleman (Blarney)

5. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum)

8. Bill Cooper (Youghal)

9. Luke Meade (Newcestown)

14. Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neills)

12. Robbie O’Flynn (Erins Own)

10. Seamus Harnedy (St Ita’s)

15. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers – captain)

11. Shane Kingston (Douglas)

13. Jack O’Connor (Sarsfields)

Subs

17. Stephen McDonnell (Glen Rovers) for Downey (48)

22. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville) for Dalton (inj) (50)

23. Conor Lehane (Midleton) for O’Connor (60)

24. Aidan Walsh (Kanturk) for Meade (69)

21. Billy Hennessy (St Finbarr’s) for Kingston (73)

Referee: James Owens (Wexford)

