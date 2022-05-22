Cork hit 3-30 as they cruise past Tipperary and book third Munster hurling spot

Cork 3-30

Tipperary 1-24

CORK’S SEASON LOOKED in grave danger of coming to an early end the last time they played at Semple Stadium but today they returned to the Thurles venue and stamped their authority on proceedings.

Tipperary's Dillon Quirke with Cork's Shane Kingston. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

There was a momentary wobble in the opening stages as Cork shipped 1-3 without reply but they proceeded to control the rest of the game and amassed a remarkable 3-30 on the scoreboard to inflict a crushing defeat on Tipperary.

The upshot is that Tipperary’s All-Ireland hopes over after a wretched Munster hurling run and they may face a potential relegation play-off against Kerry. Cork now move forward to the All-Ireland series after bagging the third spot in the province. Conor Lehane was outstanding as he struck 0-8 while Alan Connolly, Darragh Fitzgibbon and substitute Tim O’Mahony all hit the net.

Tipperary’s woes were compounded by a missed first-half penalty from Jason Forde and a second-half red card shown to Alan Flynn.

Tipperary could scarcely have imagined a better start to the game. Inside 40 seconds of play, Mark Kehoe sent Jake Morris galloping into space and he batted a finish to the net.

Jake Morris grabs Tipperary's early goal. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Tipperary built on that by rattling off three points to go six clear and while Cork registered a trio of scores to pare the deficit, the game was defined by a critical phase of play in the 12th minute. Kehoe was fouled for a penalty but Jason Forde smashed in a shot that bounced out off the upright. Cork gathered the rebound and swiftly counter-attacked, Robbie O’Flynn finding Alan Connolly in space and the Blackrock man brushed off defensive challenges to maintain his composure to strike his fourth goal in this summer’s Munster championship.

Suddenly Tipperary were only a point in front instead of capitalising the chance to surge seven clear. Cork gained belief and used it as a springboard to command the rest of the half. Lehane was in mesmeric form in attack, picking off six points from play and causing chaos for the Tipperary defence. O’Flynn and Shane Kingston made useful scoring contributions with a pair of points apiece, while Darragh Fitzgibbon embarked on an electric run in the 15th minute that yielded Cork’s second goal.

Cork's Conor Lehane. Source: Evan Treacy/INPHO

Scorers for Cork: Conor Lehane 0-8 (0-1f), Tim O’Mahony 1-1, Alan Connolly 1-1, Patrick Horgan 0-5 (0-3f, 0-1 ’65) Shane Kingston 0-4, Darragh Fitzgibbon 1-0, Mark Coleman 0-3 (0-1f), Robbie O’Flynn 0-3, Seamus Harnedy 0-3, Jack O’Connor 0-2.

Scorers for Tipperary: Noel McGrath 0-13 (0-12f), Jake Morris 1-2, Jason Forde 0-5, Ronan Maher 0-1 (0-1f), Conor Stakelum 0-1, Dillon Quirke 0-1, Patrick Maher 0-1.

Cork

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

4. Sean O’Donoghue (Inniscarra), 3. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers), 5. Damian Cahalane (St Finbarr’s)

2. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), 6. Ciaran Joyce (Castlemartyr), 7. Mark Coleman (Blarney – captain)

8. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville), 9. Luke Meade (Newcestown)

13. Shane Kingston (Douglas), 14. Seamus Harnedy (St Ita’s), 10. Robbie O’Flynn (Erins Own),

12. Conor Lehane (Midleton), 11. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers), 15. Alan Connolly (Blackrock)

Subs

21. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum) for Horgan (44)

20. Tommy O’Connell (Midleton) for Meade (57)

25. Jack O’Connor (Sarsfields) for O’Flynn (60)

19. Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neills) for Downey (66)

24. Shane Barrett (Blarney) for Lehane (66)

Tipperary

1. Barry Hogan (Kiladangan)

2. Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill), 3. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields – captain), 4. Craig Morgan (Kilruane MacDonaghs),

5. Dillon Quirke (Clonoulty-Rossmore), 6. Seamus Kennedy (St Mary’s), 7. Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg)

8. Conor Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields), 9. Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)

12. Michael Breen (Ballina), 11. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), 10. Ger Browne (Cashel King Cormacs)

13. Jason Forde (Silvermines), 14. Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), 15. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg)

Subs

19. Alan Flynn (Kiladangan) for Heffernan (half-time)

23. Patrick Maher (Lorrha-Dorrha) for Browne (half-time)

26. James Quigley (Kiladangan) for Barrett (inj) (40)

17. Conor Bowe (Moyne-Templetuohy) for Breen (47)

Referee: Sean Stack (Dublin)