Butler hat-trick halts Cork's winning run and sees Tipp close in on Munster U20 final

Tipperary 3-20

Cork 0-18

Stephen Barry reports from FBD Semple Stadium

SENAN BUTLER’S HAT-trick halted the Cork U20s’ winning streak and placed Tipperary in pole position to take the direct route to the Munster final.

The reigning All-Ireland champions entered with nine victories on the spin since Ben O’Connor took over as manager last year but they were on the receiving end of a major statement of intent in this 11-point loss.

For the third game in a row, all six of Tipp’s forwards scored and both midfielders have also registered in their last pair. Brendan Cummins will be equally happy with the back-to-back clean sheets they have kept, with Eoin Horgan producing a fine save to maintain their lead.

Cork, who were already guaranteed a minimum of a semi-final spot, rewarded goalscorer Barry Walsh with a start. Tipp introduced Chris O’Donnell, Mason Cawley, and Paddy McCormack, after serving his one-match suspension.

The visitors found acres of space for William Buckley’s opening point but they weren’t granted such luxuries for the remainder of the half. McCormack twice levelled with early points, one from a sideline cut.

Between the seventh and 17th minutes, Tipp kicked on. They outscored Cork 1-6 to 0-2 in that spell as they stretched the Rebel defence to breaking point.

Darragh McCarthy slotted three frees, two of which were called back after Tipp had threatened goals. He also laid on three points in a row, including two for Sam O’Farrell, and would assist both first-half goals.

The first was fortuitous as his shot struck the post and the pacy Butler won a ball he had no right to before finding the net. 1-9 to 0-5 for the hosts.

Cork kept in touch with points from Buckley, James Dwyer, and Jack Leahy but their forwards missed more than their fair share of chances. By the break, the wide count read 8-3.

Tipp finished the half with their second goal. Oisín O’Donoghue intercepted a poor Cork sideline and a precise running move went through O’Farrell and McCarthy before Butler rifled home. 2-10 to 0-7 at the break.

Tipp added the first two points of the second half from O’Donoghue and McCarthy before Cork briefly rallied. Diarmuid Healy struck a pair either side of a Barry Walsh goal chance, well saved by Horgan.

Paudie O’Sullivan denied McCormack and Conor Martin at the other end but Butler had his hat-trick by volleying home the latter rebound in the 40th minute.

When O’Donoghue added a point, the gap was 11, 3-13 to 0-11, and they maintained that to the finish as Cork clipped the final three points.

Scorers for Tipperary: Senan Butler 3-1, Darragh McCarthy 0-6 (6f), Oisín O’Donoghue 0-3, Paddy McCormack 0-3 (1 s/l), Sam O’Farrell 0-2, Conor Martin 0-2, Eoin Horgan 0-1 (f), Adam Daly 0-1, Cathal English 0-1.

Scorers for Cork: Jack Leahy 0-6 (5f), James Dwyer 0-3, William Buckley 0-3, Diarmuid Healy 0-2, Adam O’Sullivan 0-2, Barry Walsh 0-1, Timmy Wilk 0-1.

Tipperary

1. Eoin Horgan (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)

4. Podge O’Dwyer (Killenaule), 3. Aaron O’Halloran (Carrick Swan), 2. Chris O’Donnell (Ballylooby-Castlegrace)

7. Jack Collins (Ballina), 6. Ben Currivan (Golden-Kilfeacle, captain), 5. Mason Cawley (Nenagh Éire Óg)

8. Sam O’Farrell (Nenagh Éire Óg), 9. Adam Daly (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)

10. Cathal English (Fr Sheehy’s), 11. Conor Martin (Cappawhite), 12. Oisín O’Donoghue (Cashel King Cormacs)

13. Darragh McCarthy (Toomevara), 14. Paddy McCormack (Borris-Ileigh), 15. Senan Butler (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

Subs

23. Jack O’Callaghan (Portroe) for Cawley (41)

24. Sam Rowan (Mullinahone) for Butler (53)

21. Ciarán Foley (Borrisokane) for O’Farrell (56)

18. Eoin Craddock (Holycross-Ballycahill) for O’Donoghue (60)

20. Dylan Fogarty (Boherlahan-Dualla) for English (60+1)

Cork

1. Paudie O’Sullivan (Fr O’Neills)

4. Darragh O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig, captain), 2. Denis Cashman (Bride Rovers), 3. Kevin Lyons (Ballygarvan)

5. James Dwyer (Ballincollig), 6. Óran O’Regan (Erins Own), 7. Cillian Tobin (Bride Rovers)

8. Mikey Finn (Midleton), 9. Ben Walsh (Killeagh)

13. David Cremin (Midleton), 14. William Buckley (St Finbarr’s), 10. Diarmuid Healy (Lisgoold)

11. Tadhg O’Connell (Ballincollig), 12. Barry Walsh (Killeagh), 15. Jack Leahy (Dungourney)

Subs

22. Adam O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig) for O’Connell (h-t)

18. Timmy Wilk (Cobh) for Ben Walsh (h-t)

17. James O’Brien (Fermoy) for O’Regan (42)

19. Peter O’Shea (Erin’s Own) for Tobin (50)

24. Eoin O’Leary (Glen Rovers) for Cremin (56)

Referee: Niall Malone (Clare)

