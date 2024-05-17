Ciarán Joyce returns to matchday squad as Cork face Tipperary

CIARÁN JOYCE, CORK’S regular starting centre-back, has returned to the matchday panel that faces Tipperary on Sunday at Semple Stadium (Throw-in 4pm, RTÉ 2).

The Castlemartyr man missed last Saturday’s win against Limerick at Páirc Uí Chaoimh due to a hamstring strain. He has been deemed fit to be named in the matchday squad for another must-win Munster championship tie for his side, who have one win from three heading into their final round-robin game.

Pacy forward Robbie O’Flynn remains absent due to a hamstring injury.

Cork, otherwise, have named the same starting side that defeated the All-Ireland champions on Leeside last weekend. Robert Downey from Glen Rovers continues in the No 6 jersey usually occupied by Joyce.

Tipperary have named the same starting side that drew with Waterford in Walsh Park.

Elsewhere, Eoin Cody has been named to start for Kilkenny against Dublin, having been out with an ankle injury since last month.

Derek Lyng & his selectors have named the Kilkenny team to play Dublin in round 4 of the Senior Hurling Championship.



🗓️ Saturday 18th May

🕛 6pm

📍 Parnell Park



Advance ticket sales only at selected Supervalu or Centra stores or ⬇️https://t.co/kaxUQw96Vo



— Kilkenny GAA (@KilkennyCLG) May 17, 2024

CORK:

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons) 3. Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers) 4. Sean O Donoghue, (Inniscarra, capt)

5. Tim O Mahony (Newtownshandrum) 6. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers) 7. Mark Coleman (Blarney)

8. Ethan Twomey (St.Finbarrs) 9. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)

10. Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neill’s) 11. Shane Barrett (Blarney) 12. Seamus Harnedy (St Ita’s)

13. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers) 14. Alan Connolly (Blackrock) 15. Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s)

Subs:

16. Brion Saunderson (Midleton)

17. Eoin Roche (Bride Rovers)

18. Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neill’s)

19. Tommy O Connell (Midleton)

20. Ciaran Joyce (Castlemartyr)

21. Luke Meade (Newcestown)

22. Conor Cahallane (St Finbarrs)

23. Shane Kingston (Douglas)

24. Jack O Connor (Sarsfields)

25. Conor Lehane (Midleton)

26. Sean Twomey (Courcey Rovers)

TIPPERARY

1. Barry Hogan (Kiladangan)

2. Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill) 3. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields) 4. Craig Morgan (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

5. Mikey Breen (Ballina), 6. Bryan O’Mara (Holycross Ballycahill), 7. Conor Bowe (Moyne Templetuohy)

8. Alan Tynan (Roscrea), 9. Eoghan Connolly (Cashel King Cormacs)

10. Gearóid O’Connor (Moyne Templetuohy), 11. Jason Forde (Silvermines), 12. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney),

13. Jake Morris (Nenagh Eire Óg), 14. Mark Kehoe (Kilesheelan Kilcash), 15. Darragh Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields)

Subs: