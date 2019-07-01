Downey in Cork U20 hurling side set for Munster quarter-final duel with Limerick

Cork's Robert Downey and Damien Cahalane ahead of the senior Championship meeting with Limerick in May.

MANAGER DENIS RING has been able to include a bit of senior county talent in his Cork side after unveiling the team to face Limerick in the Munster U20 Hurling quarter-final on Wednesday in Pairc Ui Rinn (throw-in 19.30).

Half back Robert Downey has featured for the senior Rebels in this summer’s Championship, while goalkeeper Ger Collins and substitute Ger Millerick have also sampled senior county hurling.

Downey and Collins represent two of 10 players in this starting line-up who were part of the Cork Minor side that narrowly lost the 2017 All-Ireland final at the hands of Galway.

Added to that contingent are full forward Shane O’Regan, Simon Kennefick and Daire Connery start behind him, with midfielder Tommy O’Connell and half back Ryan Walsh.

The prize awaiting the winners in Pairc Ui Rinn this week is a final four clash with Clare on 10 July.

Cork U20 (v Limerick)

1. Ger Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Conor O’Callaghan (Dromtarriffe)

3. James Keating (Kildorrery — Captain)

4. Eoin Roche (Bride Rovers)

5. Ryan Walsh (Kanturk)

6. Sean O’Leary-Hayes (Midleton)

7. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers)

8. Tommy O’Connell (Midleton)

9. Brian Roche (Bride Rovers)

10. Simon Kennefick (Glen Rovers)

11. Craig Hanifin (Na Piarsaigh)

12. Daire Connery (Na Piersaigh)

13. Brian Turnbull (Douglas)

14. Shane O’Regan (Watergrasshill)

15. Evan Sheehan (Na Piarsaigh)

Subs

16. Ian Butler (Kildorrery)

17. Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neills)

18. Ronan Sheehan (Mallow)

19. Jamie Copps (Ballyhea )

20. Declan Hanlon (Blarney)

21. Sean Twomey (Courcey Rovers)

22. Liam O’ Shea (Lisgoold)

23. Barry Murphy (Castlelyons)

24. Padraig Power (Blarney)