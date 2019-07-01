This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Monday 1 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Downey in Cork U20 hurling side set for Munster quarter-final duel with Limerick

10 of the side who lost the 2017 All-Ireland minor final will start for the U20s this week.

By The42 Team Monday 1 Jul 2019, 9:28 PM
26 minutes ago 1,274 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4705597
Cork's Robert Downey and Damien Cahalane ahead of the senior Championship meeting with Limerick in May.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Cork's Robert Downey and Damien Cahalane ahead of the senior Championship meeting with Limerick in May.
Cork's Robert Downey and Damien Cahalane ahead of the senior Championship meeting with Limerick in May.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

MANAGER DENIS RING has been able to include a bit of senior county talent in his Cork side after unveiling the team to face Limerick in the Munster U20 Hurling quarter-final on Wednesday in Pairc Ui Rinn (throw-in 19.30).

Half back Robert Downey has featured for the senior Rebels in this summer’s Championship, while goalkeeper Ger Collins and substitute Ger Millerick have also sampled senior county hurling.

Downey and Collins represent two of 10 players in this starting line-up who were part of the Cork Minor side that narrowly lost the 2017 All-Ireland final at the hands of Galway.

Added to that contingent are full forward Shane O’Regan, Simon Kennefick and Daire Connery start behind him, with midfielder Tommy O’Connell and half back Ryan Walsh.

The prize awaiting the winners in Pairc Ui Rinn this week is a final four clash with Clare on 10 July.

Cork U20 (v Limerick)

1. Ger Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Conor O’Callaghan (Dromtarriffe)
3. James Keating (Kildorrery — Captain)
4. Eoin Roche (Bride Rovers)

5. Ryan Walsh (Kanturk)
6. Sean O’Leary-Hayes (Midleton) 
7. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers)

8. Tommy O’Connell (Midleton) 
9. Brian Roche (Bride Rovers)

10.  Simon Kennefick (Glen Rovers) 
11.  Craig Hanifin (Na Piarsaigh) 
12. Daire Connery (Na Piersaigh)

13. Brian Turnbull (Douglas)
14. Shane O’Regan (Watergrasshill)
15. Evan Sheehan (Na Piarsaigh)

Subs

16. Ian Butler (Kildorrery)
17. Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neills)
18. Ronan Sheehan (Mallow)
19. Jamie Copps (Ballyhea )
20. Declan Hanlon (Blarney)
21. Sean Twomey (Courcey Rovers)
22. Liam O’ Shea (Lisgoold)
23. Barry Murphy (Castlelyons)
24. Padraig Power (Blarney)

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie