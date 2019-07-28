Cork advance to U20 football final as late surge sees off Tyrone in Tullamore

Cork 2-17

Tyrone 1-18

Declan Rooney reports from O’Connor Park, Tullamore

CORK ARE INTO the Eirgrid All-Ireland U20 football final against Dublin next weekend after they overturned a seven-point second-half deficit to reach their first final since 2016.

Mark Cronin hit the net for Cork early on, but another goal from substitute Jack Murphy closed Cork to within touching distance of the Ulster champions with eight minutes remaining, while his fellow substitutes Fionn Herlihy, Eanna O’Hanlon and Mark Hodnett also pointed Cork towards the win.

Tyrone had Joe Oguz sent off with 13 minutes remaining following a second yellow card offence, while Cork also finished with 14 players when they ran out of substitutes following a black card for Jack McCarthy.

Their Munster final victory over Kerry was a huge lift for football in Cork and after a bright start to this All-Ireland semi-final they looked to be on their way to victory, although controlled most of the game until the final quarter.

Colm Barrett got the Rebels off the mark with an excellent point after just 15 seconds, but Tyrone were also quick out of the blocks with a point from Tiarnán Quinn a minute later.

Another exchange of scores meant the teams were level after four minutes play, but Cork pulled clear soon after when Cathal O’Mahony kicked a free and Cronin hit the net with a crisp, low finish following the assist from Colm O’Callaghan.

The loss of centre back Antoin Fox to an ankle injury was a significant blow for Tyrone shortly after the opening goal, but they still showed the had a cutting edge up front and soon drew level and pulled well clear.

A point from Peter Óg McCartan closed the gap, while a quick free from McAleer picked out James Garrity and he found Darragh Canavan who arrived at speed and the centre-forward rattled the net to make it 1-4 to 1-3 in Cork’s favour.

Either side of that goal O’Mahony and midfielder Brian Hartnett kicked Cork points, but an inspired rally of seven points without reply between the 21st and 34th minute of the first half swung the game in Tyrone’s favour.

Central to that scoring flurry was McAleer who scored points of his left and right in quick succession, both of which came following well sold dummies.

Hartnett cracked the crossbar with a blistering shot in the midst of that Tyrone spell, but Cork had the final say of the half when Barrett fisted a point, although perhaps he could have went with the boot instead and tried for goal.

Tyrone were fully deserving of their 1-10 to 1-6 half-time lead and three in a row in as many minutes after the break had them seven points ahead of their Munster rivals. Quinn kicked two of those points from open play, while McAleer’s free completed the run.

But Cork were not ready to concede defeat yet. Cathal O’Mahony scored three and Cronin added a fourth to leave Tyrone’s lead at 1-13 to 1-10 after 41 minutes, but Tyrone appeared to have settled when Garrity and Ethan Jordan responded with two quick scores.

Tyrone were reduced to 14 players when Oguz picked up a second yellow card of the half with 13 minutes to go before that five-point lead disappeared with eight minutes to go when substitute Jack Murphy buried a shot to the net after a length solo run and they backed it up with a fisted score from O’Mahony.

Tyrone retook the lead with two in a row, but crucially Cork bettered them with a quartet of points three of which came from substitutes in a frantic finale.

Scorers for Cork: Cathal O’Mahony 0-7 (5f), Mark Cronin 1-2 (1f), Jack Murphy 1-0, Eanna O’Hanlon 0-2, Fionn Herlihy 0-2, Colm Barrett 0-2, Brian Hartnett 0-1, Mark Hodnett 0-1.

Scorers for Tyrone: Seán Óg McAleer 0-5 (2f), Darragh Canavan 1-1, Tiarnán Quinn 0-6 (2f), James Garrity 0-2, Michael Conroy 0-2 (1f), Ethan Jordan 0-1, Peter Óg McCartan 0-1.

Cork

1. Josh O’ Keeffe (Newmarket)

2. Michael Mahoney (Knocknagree)

3. Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty)

4. Paul Ring (Aghabullogue)

5. Gearoid O’ Donovan (Newcestown)

6. Sean Meehan (Kiskeam)

7. Peter O’ Driscoll (Ilen Rovers) (c)

8. Brian Hartnett (Douglas)

9. Daniel O’ Connell (Kanturk)

10. Colm Barrett (St Finbarr’s)

11. Blake Murphy (St Vincent’s)

12. Colm O’ Callaghan (Eire Óg)

15. Damien Gore (Kilmacabea)

14. Cathail O’Mahony (Mitchelstown)

13. Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers)

Subs:

21. Eanna O’Hanlon (Kilshannig) for O’Connell (28)

17. Jack McCarthy (Carrigaline) for O’Donovan (34)

18. Jack Murphy (Eire Óg) for O’Callaghan (36)

20. Fionn Herlihy (Dohenys) for Murphy (41)

23. Mark Hodnett (Carbery Rangers) for Mahoney (55)

19. Shane Hickey (Millstreet) for Meehan (62, black card)

Tyrone

1. Lorcan Quinn (Donaghmore)

2. Aidan Clarke (Omagh)

3. Conor Quinn (Galbally)

4. Peadar Mullan (Tattyreagh)

5. Conall Grimes (Loghmacrory)

6. Antoin Fox (Loghmacrory)

7. Conall Devlin (Ardbow)

8. Ruairí Gormley (Strabane) (c)

9. Joe Oguz (Errigal Chiaráin)

10. Peter Óg McCartan (Errigal Chiaráin)

11. Darragh Canavan (Errigal Chiaráin)

12. Mark McKearney(Dungannon)

13. Jams Garrity (Trillick)

14. Seán Óg McAleer (Gortin)

15. Tiarnán Quinn (Coalisland)

Subs:

23. Cahir Goodwin (Dromore) for Fox (9),

17. Damien McGuigan (Omagh) for Goodwin (30, black card)

21. Ethan Jordan (Eglish) for McCartan (42)

20. Michael Conroy (Moy) for T Quinn (48)

30. Matthew Murnaghan (Killyclogher) for Devlin (58)

Referee: Seán Laverty (Antrim)

