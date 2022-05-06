Two championship debutants for Cork while Kerry swap two for Páirc Uí Rinn trip

Rory Maguire (in possession) will make his championship bow for the hosts.

INTERIM MANAGER JOHN Cleary has included just eight of the Cork players who were hammered by Kerry in last year’s Munster final for tomorrow evening’s clash with the same opposition at the provincial semi-final stage.

In the half-back line, Éire Óg’s John Cooper and Castlehaven’s Rory Maguire will make their senior championship debuts at Páirc Uí Rinn. There are first senior championship starts, meanwhile, for Steven Sherlock of The Barrs and Cathail O’Mahony from Mitchelstown.

Sherlock has made his return to the Cork senior panel having last played at this grade during the 2019 Super 8s, while O’Mahony last featured off the bench during the Rebels’ Munster final defeat to Tipp the following season.

Maurice Shanley returns to the Cork defence after missing their entire league campaign. Ian Maguire, who was definitively ruled out of the fixture as recently as Tuesday with a bone fracture in his hand, is named to start in midfield.

Séan Powter could make his return off the bench following his hamstring injury.

Paul Geaney (L) drops to the bench but Seán O'Shea (R) returns to Kerry's starting lineup. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Jack O’Connor, meanwhile, has made two changes to his Kerry side which walloped Mayo in last month’s National League final.

Seán O’Shea replaces Dara Moynihan — who is not included in The Kingdom’s 26 — at centre-forward and will captain the side, while Tony Brosnan comes in for Paul Geaney at corner-forward. Geaney, unlike Moynihan, is included as a sub.

David Moran could make his first appearance for his county all year if he is used off the bench, while Na Gaeil man Stefan Okunbor is set for his championship debut if O’Connor introduces him on Leeside.

Cork

1. Micheál Aodh Martin (Nemo Rangers)

2. Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers), 3. Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty), 4. Kevin Flahive (Douglas)

5. John Cooper (Éire Óg), 6. Rory Maguire (Castlehaven), 7. Mattie Taylor (Mallow)

8. Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s), 9. Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg)

10. Daniel Dineen (Cill na Martra), 11. Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree), 12. John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers)

13. Steven Sherlock (St Finbarr’s), 14. Brian Hurley (Castlehaven) Captain, 15. Cathail O’Mahony (Mitchelstown)

Subs: 16. Dylan Foley (Éire Óg), 17. Tadhg Corkery (Cill na Martra), 18. Tommy Walsh (Kanturk), 19. Luke Fahy (Ballincollig), 20. Cian Kiely (Ballincollig), 21. Shane Merritt (Mallow), 22. Brian Hartnett (Douglas), 23. Sean Powter (Douglas), 24. Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s), 25. Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers), 26. Damien Gore (Kilmacabea)

Kerry

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

2. Graham O’Sullivan (Piarsaigh na Dromoda), 3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue), 4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

5. Brian Ó Beaglaíoch (An Ghaeltacht), 6. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe), 7. Gavin White (Dr Crokes)

8. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil), 9. Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)

10. Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare Shamrocks), 11. Seán O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks) Captain, 12. Adrian Spillane (Templenoe)

13. Tony Brosnan (Dr Crokes), 14. David Clifford (Fossa), 15. Paudie Clifford (Fossa)

Subs: 16. Shane Murphy (Dr Crokes), 17. Paul Geaney (Dingle), 18. Paul Murphy (Rathmore), 19. Dylan Casey (Austin Stacks), 20. Micheál Burns (Dr Crokes), 21. David Moran (Kerins O Rahillys), 22. Jack Savage (Kerins O Rahillys, 23. Joe O’Connor (Austin Stacks), 24. Killian Spillane (Templenoe), 25. Gavin Crowley (Templenoe), 26. Stefan Okunbor (Na Gaeil)