Goals from Hayes and Horgan help Cork storm into Munster final as Waterford exit

Cork 2-25

Waterford 1-22

GOALS FROM PATRICK Horgan and Brian Hayes proved crucial as Cork powered their way into the Munster final at Waterford’s expense in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

And in what is the sixth edition of the Munster round-robin, Waterford will not progress. They also lifted a green flag through Stephen Bennett, and continued to keep up the chase to the end but they couldn’t contain a strong Cork side who needed to summon a response after their disappointing defeat to Limerick.

Those sides will now meet again in the provincial decider — Cork’s first in seven years — while Tipperary grab the last qualifying spot out of Munster.

The sun poked through the clouds throughout the afternoon in Cork city, but both sides had a swirling breeze to battle as well as each other.

The sides were level seven times in the first half, with Waterford taking the early advantage. Three of the Déise’s six forwards got the scoreboard moving to put them 0-4 0-1 up as Jack Prendrergast, Seán Walsh and Patrick Fitzgerald all stepped up while Billy Nolan converted a long-range free.

Stephen Bennett broke through for the first sniff at goal and was hauled down. The referee ordered a free but consulted with his umpires if a black card should be dished out. The decision stood and Bennett tried for a goal but was denied.

Cork could only muster one score after 10 minutes through a Patrick Horgan free. Darragh Fitzgibbon hit one poor wide and Mark Coleman provided a much-needed score in the 12th minute to leave three and then Alan Connolly cut the difference to two.

A second Horgan free marked three unanswered scores for Cork to leave the minimum between the teams after the first quarter. Cork then swiped the next three scores to take a 0-7 0-6 lead as Shane Barrett nailed the first of his two first-half scores.

Michael Kiely and Walsh edged Waterford back ahead again while Horgan’s frees kept Cork in touch. He hit five of them before half-time.

Barrett then momentarily gave Cork the advantage after 28 minutes but a Stephen Bennett free and a low trajectory effort from Jamie Barron put Waterford in control by 0-11 0-10. Barron’s point meant all six of Waterford’s starting forwards had registered a score before half-time.

Advertisement

Cormac O'Brien clears the ball for Cork. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Kieran Bennett, named as a late starter at corner-back, also pointed from inside his own half while Mark Fitzgerald was also on target.

Connolly, who finished the first half with three points from play, hit two late scores to send Cork into the half-time break with a one-point lead.

A quick burst of 1-1 gave Cork the ideal second-half start. First the goal from Brian Hayes that came from the throw-in. Waterford’s Paddy Leavy was blocked down and Cork the ball along the channel with Hayes adding the final touch. Horgan then tapped over another free.

Important points from Seán Walsh and Patrick Fitzgerald restored some calm for Waterford before a roar welcomed the arrival of Dessie Hutchinson off the bench. Three between the teams just before the 40th minute.

But then Cork went for Waterford’s throat. Horgan struck for their second goal and Barrett drilled his third point of the day to leave the scoreline reading 2-18 0-16. 2-5 t0 -04 since the resumption.

Hutchinson then made his presence felt with a point and Waterford found a pulse with a crucial goal from Bennett. A second Prendergast point left three between them again.

The teams continued to trade points but Cork had already built their cushion and Waterford could do no more. Six between them in the end. On to the Munster final for Pat Ryan’s side.

Scorers for Cork: Patrick Horgan (1-8, 8f), Alan Connolly (0-3), Shane Barrett (0-3), Séamus Harnedy (0-3), Brian Hayes (1-1), Darragh Fitzgibbon (0-2, 1f), Shane Kingston, Diarmuid Healy, Cormac O’Brien, Conor Lehane, Mark Coleman (0-1 each)

Scorers for Waterford: Stephen Bennett (1-7, 7f), Seán Walsh (0-3), Patrick Fitzgerald (0-3), Michael Kiely (0-2), Jack Prendergast (0-2), Jamie Barron (0-1), Kieran Bennett, Dessie Hutchinson, Billy Nolan (1f), Mark Fitzgerald, (0-1 each)

Cork

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Ger Mellerick (Fr O’Neill’s), 3. Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers), 4. Seán O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)

5. Cormac O’Brien (Newtownshandrum) 6. Ciarán Joyce (Castlemartyr), 7. Mark Coleman (Blarney)

8. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), 9. Brian Roche (Bride Rovers)

Related Reads Pat Ryan is walking a tightrope - and Cork's hurling year hangs in the balance Start spreading the news: New York hurlers are on their way for the Lory Meagher Here's this week's GAA inter-county schedule and TV coverage

10. Shane Barrett (Blarney), 11. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville), 12. Séamus Harnedy (St Ita’s)

13. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers), 14. Alan Connolly (Blackrock), 15. Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s)

Subs

23. Diarmuid Healy (Lisgoold) for Roche [48 mins]

21. Luke Meade (Newcestown) for O’Mahony [60 mins]

26. Shane Kingston (Douglas) for Connolly [62 mins]

17. Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s) for Mellerick [64 mins inj]

22. Conor Lehane (Midleton) for Horgan [72 mins]

19. Tommy O’Connell (Midleton) for O’Brien [75 mins]

Waterford

1. Billy Nolan (Roanmore)

2. Ian Kenny (Ballygunner), 3. Conor Prunty (Abbeyside-Ballinacourty), 19. Kieran Bennett (Ballysaggart)

5. Mark Fitzgerald (Passage), 6. Tadhg de Búrca (Clashmore-Kinsalebeg), 7. Paddy Leavey (Ballygunner)

8. Darragh Lyons (Dungarvan), 9. Gavin Fives (Affane-Cappoquin-Tourin),

10. Seán Walsh (Fourmilewater), 11. Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart), 12. Jamie Barron (Fourmilewater)14. (Lismore)

13. Jack Prendergast (Lismore), 14. Michael Kiely (Abbeyside-Ballinacourty) 11. Kevin Mahony (Ballygunner), 15. Patrick Fitzgerald (Ballygunner)

Subs

17. Dessie Hutchinson (Ballygunner) for Leavy [40 mins]

18. Kevin Mahony (Ballygunner) for Fitzgerald [51 mins]

20. Shane Bennett (Ballysaggart) for Lyons [52 mins]

22. Austin Gleeson (Mount Sion) for Walsh [59 mins]

Referee: Johnny Murphy (Limerick)