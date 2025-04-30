Cork fire 3-21 in win over Waterford to secure home advantae for Munster semi-final

Cork 3-21

Waterford 0-18

Stephen Barry reports from SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh

BARRY WALSH NOTCHED 2-4 and created the other goal as Cork secured their O’Neills Munster U20 Hurling semi-final berth and home advantage by beating Waterford with 12 points to spare tonight.

The improving Rebels completed back-to-back wins to leapfrog from fourth to second in the round-robin table, pipping their next opponents, Clare, on score difference (+8 against +2).

They will meet the Banner back at Supervalu Páirc Uí Chaoimh next Wednesday with a final against Tipperary at stake.

Déise boss Ken McGrath made four changes to his named team with Billy O’Connell, Joe O’Keeffe, Tom Carey, and Pat Walsh introduced. Noel Furlong’s sole switch saw Finn O’Brien called upon from the start.

Despite recording one draw from three outings, Waterford entered with a route to progress but would come to regret their 13 wides and three missed goal chances in the opening quarter.

Jack Twomey had the first of those blocked by Eoin Guinane and Cork countered for O’Brien’s opener followed by a Ben Walsh sideline cut.

Pat Walsh robbed Rebel keeper Daniel O’Connell but lost his hurley in the process and O’Connell spoiled his kicked attempt.

By contrast, Cork took their first chance in the 15th minute. With Waterford down to 14 due to an injury, the alert Barry Walsh pinched a sideline and found his path clear all the way for a batted finish to the net.

O’Connell made a fine save from the pacy Ben O’Sullivan to preserve that 1-3 to 0-2 lead.

Led by Twomey and the free-taking of Carey, who would finish with 0-9, Waterford cut the gap to the minimum three times before break but never levelled.

John Murphy, Barry O’Flynn, and Ross O’Sullivan picked off the final three points of the half for a 1-10 to 0-9 interval lead.

An O’Brien brace protected that advantage until Johnnie Murphy’s 39th-minute clinching goal. It again originated from a Barry Walsh intercept followed by a visionary lobbed pass. Alex Reade produced an exceptional save to deny his first touch but the substitute whipped the rebound across the line for 2-13 to 0-12.

They added a third seven minutes later after O’Flynn had his hurley held by Seán Mackey. Barry Walsh stepped up to rifle home then penalty as Cork made it a 2-3 streak.

They ended with 12 different scorers, including four subs, as Adam O’Sullivan arrowed over three points.

Scorers for Cork: Barry Walsh 2-4 (1-0 pen, 0-4f), Johnnie Murphy 1-0, Finn O’Brien 0-3, Adam O’Sullivan 0-3, Ryan Deasy 0-2, Barry O’Flynn 0-2, Ross O’Sullivan 0-2, Daniel O’Connell 0-1 (f), Ben Walsh 0-1 (s/l), John Murphy 0-1, Oisín Fitzgerald 0-1, John Wigginton Barrett 0-1.

Scorers for Waterford: Tom Carey 0-9 (9f), Jack Twomey 0-3, Mark Hartley 0-2, Evan Spellman 0-1, Ben O’Sullivan 0-1, Michael Morrissey 0-1, Peter Cummins 0-1.

Cork

1. Daniel O’Connell (Dromina)

2. Denis Cashman (Bride Rovers, captain), 3. James O’Brien (Fermoy), 6. David O’Leary (Ballincollig)

8. Eoin Guinane (Valley Rovers), 7. Daniel Murnane (Carrigtwohill), 4. Timmy Wilk (Cobh)

5. Ben Walsh (Killeagh), 12. Peter O’Shea (Erin’s Own)

11. John Murphy (Mallow), 15. Barry Walsh (Killeagh), 9. Ryan Deasy (Ballymartle)

13. Barry O’Flynn (Sarsfields), 14. Ross O’Sullivan (Na Piarsaigh), 10. Finn O’Brien (Erin’s Own)

Subs

20. Adam O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig) for R O’Sullivan (h-t, inj)

21. Johnnie Murphy (Dromina) for Murnane (37)

24. John Wigginton Barrett (St Finbarr’s) for O’Shea (41)

23. Mark O’Brien (Douglas) for F O’Brien (54)

19. Oisín Fitzgerald (St Catherine’s) for O’Flynn (57)

Waterford

1. Alex Reade (Ballyduff Lower)

6. Aaron O’Neill (Ballygunner, captain), 2. Daniel Lalor (De La Salle), 20. Billy O’Connell (Abbeyside-Ballinacourty)

5. Seán Mackey (Fenor), 4. Conor Keane (De La Salle), 7. Cillian Ryan (Brickey Rangers)

17. Joe O’Keeffe (Lismore), 9. Evan Spelman (Fourmilewater)

25. Tom Carey (Passage), 12. Jack Twomey (De La Salle), 13. Conor Tobin (Ballygunner)

11. Mark Hartley (Ballygunner), 21. Pat Walsh (Fourmilewater), 15. Ben O’Sullivan (Lismore)

Subs

8. Joe McDonnell (Tallow) for Keane (15, inj)

22. Peter Cummins (Brickey Rangers) for O’Keeffe (42)

10. Michael Morrissey (Fourmilewater) for Walsh (42)

18. Cathal O’Sullivan (Ballygunner) for O’Neill (46)

19. Scott Fleming (Ballygunner) for Spellman (48)

Referee: Alan Tierney (Tipperary)