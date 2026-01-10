Cork's Kilbrittain win maiden All-Ireland club JHC title after epic clash

AIB All-Ireland junior club hurling championship final

Kilbrittain (Cork) 0-19

Easkey (Sligo) 0-18

Paul Keane reports from Croke Park

A MAIDEN AIB All-Ireland club JHC title for west Cork outfit Kilbrittain didn’t come without an epic struggle at Croke Park, Mark Hickey eventually nailing the stoppage time winner.

Extra-time beckoned with the teams still tied after 62 minutes, but when Kilbrittain won a free in at the Davin End, Hickey converted to secure his club’s place in the history books.

Hickey finished with nine points and was a strong contender for the Man of the Match award, which his forward colleague Ronan Crowley ultimately won.

Crowley oozed quality on the big stage too, sniping 0-4 from play as the Munster champions became the seventh club from Cork to take the title.

It’s a first title for a Cork club in the competition since Ballygiblin reigned in 2023, a win that also came at the expense of luckless Easkey.

The six-in-a-row Sligo champions, and four-in-a-row Connacht champions, finished with only 13 players as both star forward Andrew Kilcullen and Fionn Connolly saw red.

Kilcullen’s was the really significant one as he was dismissed early in the second half, with six points to his credit at that stage, following a collision with Hickey.

It’s a third All-Ireland club final defeat in seven years for a number of Easkey players who were also part of the 2019 junior football final loss to Beaufort of Kerry.

Easkey conceded a goal inside 10 seconds when they lost that 2023 hurling final to Ballygiblin.

So putting two points on the board themselves this time before the game was even a minute old amounted to a terrific start.

And hitting the interval with a 0-11 to 0-10 lead was hugely encouraging for a side written off as 11/2 underdogs beforehand.

It was the least they deserved to lead by, because they cut a real dash in the opening half and carved out chance after chance.

Kilcullen, fresh off his 4-10 haul in the semi-final, operated at the tip of Easkey’s spear again, displaying his full box of tricks with five first-half points.

He had the crowd in the palm of his hand when he chopped over a point from a sideline cut beneath the Cusack Stand into the Davin End.

But Kilcullen also dropped five attempts short in the opening 30 minutes and was unfortunate to be denied a goal in the 26th minute.

He burst through the centre and kicked to the net despite the heavy attentions of James Hurley and Aaron Holland.

But agonisingly for Kilcullen and Easkey, the whistle had blown for a free in just before he got his kick away, and he settled for a point from the placed ball.

Hickey came into the contest with 1-33 for Kilbrittain and finished the half strongly with four points in a row, taking his tally to six at that stage.

He and Kilcullen were central figures in a dramatic few minutes after the restart.

Kilkenny initially got the crowd going with a converted free, following it up by gesturing to the crowd to increase the decibel levels.

But a fired-up Kilcullen then crossed the line with a big hit on Hickey in the 40th minute that referee Eamonn Furlong deemed worthy of a straight red card.

Hickey dusted himself off and took the free. He put that one wide but returned two minutes later with a brilliant point from a similar angle out on the right wing.

It was thrill-a-minute stuff now, and hard-hitting with several more cards coming out of referee Furlong’s pocket.

Both sides held the lead at different stages, as the sides found themselves on level terms five times overall in the second half.

Crowley came increasingly into the game for Kilbrittain while Thomas Cawley took over the free-taking duties for Easkey and nailed two more for the north-westerners.

They were still deadlocked two minutes into stoppage time at 0-18 apiece when Kilbrittain sub Conor Ustianowski was hauled down, presenting the opportunity for Hickey to etch his name in history.

He duly obliged, and the blow was compounded for Easkey as Fionn Connolly picked up his second booking for the foul and walked to the line.

Kilbrittain scorers: Mark Hickey 0-9 (0-5f), Ronan Crowley 0-4, Philip Wall 0-2, Bertie Butler 0-1, Sean Sexton 0-1, Conor Hogan 0-1, Luke Griffin 0-1.

Easkey scorers: Andrew Kilcullen 0-6 (0-3f, 0-1 sl), Thomas Cawley 0-5 (0-2f), Finnian Cawley 0-2, Daniel Rolston 0-1, Eanna Moylan 0-1, Ronan Molloy 0-1, Rory McHugh 0-1, Oisin Mylan 0-1.

KILBRITTAIN

1. David Desmond

2. Darragh Considine

3. James Hurley

4. Eoin O’Neill

6. Tomas Sheehan

5. Aaron Holland

7. Colm Sheehan

18. Sean Sexton

9. Josh O’Donovan

10. Mark Hickey

15. Bertie Butler

12. Ronan Crowley

14. Luke Griffin

11. Philip Wall (Captain)

13. Conor Hogan

SUBS

17. Tomas Harrington for O’Neill (49)

22. Declan Harrington for Butler (55)

23. Conor Ustianowski for Hogan (56)

20. Eoghan Byrne for Considine for (62)

EASKEY

1. Adam Rolston

2. Oisin Moylan

3. James Weir

4. Shane Molloy

5. Donall Hanley

6. Rory McHugh (Joint captain)

7. Eoghain Rua McGowan

8. Ronan Molloy

9. Niall Kilcullen

10. Eanna Moylan

11. Finnian Cawley (Joint captain)

12. Daniel Rolston

13. Thomas Cawley

14. Andrew Kilcullen

15. Fionn Connolly

SUBS

19. Fionn Moylan for Eanna Moylan (h/t)

17. Cormac Vereker for Daniel Rolston (49)

18. Patrick Walsh for Molloy (59)

Referee: Eamonn Furlong (Wexford).