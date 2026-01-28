Leinster scrum-half Foley joins Ospreys on short-term loan

LEINSTER SCRUM-HALF Cormac Foley has joined Ospreys on a short-term loan deal.

The Welsh side announced his arrival today “to cover international call-ups and injuries,” with Kieran Hardy and Reuben Morgan-Williams on duty with Wales and Luke Davies and Harri Williams sidelined.

Foley, 26, has made 23 appearances for Leinster, having come through the eastern province’s academy and signed his first professional contract in 2022.

The former Ireland U20 international scored his first try for Leinster against Munster in the 21/22 season, while his game time has been limited with Jamison Gibson-Park, Luke McGrath and Fintan Gunne their other scrum-halves.

Ospreys welcome Foley’s “high level URC experience at an invaluable time” as they sit eighth in the table with eight regular games to go. The top eight qualify for the quarter-finals, and next year’s Champions Cup.

Mark Jones’ side travel to Ulster for the last 16 of the Challenge Cup in April.

“The club would like to take this opportunity to extend their thanks to Leinster for agreeing to send Cormac on loan,” Osprey’s statement concludes.