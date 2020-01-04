Lundy goal sets up Corofin win over Nemo to maintain All-Ireland three-in-a-row bid

Corofin 1-10

Nemo Rangers 0-7

THE CHANCE TO create history and deliver more success remains alive for the club football powerhouse that is Corofin.

They booked another All-Ireland final spot today, sweeping past Nemo Rangers at Cusack Park and now stand a win away from clinching their third national title on the spin. No senior club has achieved that previously in football and hurling.

Micheál Lundy fires home Corofin's early goal. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Corofin blitzed Nemo early on here, cracking in a goal after a mere 33 seconds and posting 1-4 on the board before the Cork side raised a flag. That left Nemo facing an unenviable task. They ploughed away to ensure this encounter was never as crushing and demoralising as the 15-point beating they had taken in the 2018 St Patrick’s Day decider.

But Corofin’s scoreboard cushion always felt sufficient to see this game home – five points was the closest that Nemo approached them – and Kevin O’Brien’s charges rattled over the points in the final quarter to seal the deal.

Nemo entered the game on the back of having not conceded a goal in their previous six championship games. That run of clean sheets was brought dramatically to a halt when the players were just settling into the exchanges.

It was a classic Corofin move. Gary Sice and Martin Farragher injecting speed to the kick-passing before Micheál Lundy was played in for a calm finish to the net in the opening minute.

It took Nemo until the 24th minute to get the scoreboard moving, Alan O’Donovan clipping over. Conor Horgan added to that tally before the break but in truth their shooting was a concern with five shots wide of target and Bernard Power equal to a piledriver from Barry O’Driscoll that sought the net.

Paul Kerrigan and Barry O'Driscoll dejected after Nemo Rangers suffered defeat. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

1-3 to 0-0 clear after the opening quarter, Corofin were a dominant force with man-of-the-match Ronan Steede underpinning their midfield control. Nemo clawed back some ground to trail 1-5 to 0-2 at the interval and in a hard-hitting third quarter they steadied themselves.

Luke Connolly slipped over a brace of scores and Kevin O’Donovan knocked over a fine point from distance. 1-7 to 0-5 adrift by the 40th minute and some unusually sloppy play by Corofin in attack left Nemo with a ray of hope that they could spring a comeback.

But that optimism was soon wiped out. Corofin held their nerve and gained a grip once more. Ian Burke weighed in with a couple of classy points and Michael Farragher arced over another to put them out of sight.

The 4150 in attendance knew the outcome of this one before referee Barry Cassidy called time, Corofin’s passage confirmed to yet another All-Ireland decider where they will chase silverware on 19 January.

Ian Burke celebrates Corofin's success. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Scorers for Corofin: Micheál Lundy 1-1, Martin Farragher, Ian Burke 0-2 each, Gary Sice (0-1f), Jason Leonard (0-1 ’45), Mike Farragher, Kiearn Molloy, Ronan Steede 0-1 each.

Scorers for Nemo Rangers: Luke Connolly 0-2 (0-1f), Kevin O’Donovan, Alan O’Donovan, Conor Horgan, Barry O’Driscoll, Ciarán Dalton 0-1 each.

Corofin

1. Bernard Power

2. Cathal Silke

3. Kieran Fitzgerald

4. Liam Silke

8. Kieran Molloy

23. Colin Brady

6. Conor Cunningham

5. Daithí Burke

9. Ronan Steede

11. Michael Farragher

10. Gary Sice

12. Jason Leonard

15. Micheal Lundy (captain)

14. Martin Farragher

13. Ian Burke

Subs

7. Dylan Wall for Lundy (49)

17. Dylan McHugh for Cunningham (57)

20. Gavin Burke for Brady (60)

22. Darragh Silke for Sice (60)

18. Ciarán McGrath for Cathal Silke (62)

24. Dylan Canney for Martin Farragher (62)

Nemo Rangers

1. Micheál Aodh Martin

30. Kieran Histon

3. Aidan O’Reilly

4. Alan Cronin

7. Jack Horgan

6. Stephen Cronin

5. Kevin O’Donovan

8. Alan O’Donovan

9. James McDermott

14. Barry O’Driscoll

11. Paul Kerrigan

12. Colin O’Brien

13. Mark Cronin

10. Luke Connolly

15. Conor Horgan

Subs

20. Kevin Fulignati for O’Brien (40)

19. Ciarán Dalton for Conor Horgan (49)

24. Ronan Dalton for Mark Cronin (53)

Referee: Barry Cassidy (Derry)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!