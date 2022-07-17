Membership : Access or Sign Up
Andrew Coscoran runs season's best to secure semi-final spot in 1500m at World Championships

The Dubliner was just 0.7 seconds shy of his personal best in Eugene, Oregon, and he is back in action at 3am Irish time on Monday.

By The42 Team Sunday 17 Jul 2022, 10:04 AM
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

ANDREW COSCORAN SECURED his place in the men’s 1500 metre semi-final at the World Championships after he ran a season’s best time to earn third place in his heat.

The Dubliner, a Tokyo 2020 Olympian, was just 0.7 seconds shy of his personal best in Eugene, Oregon, meaning there were no doubts about his participation in the semi which will take place at 3am Irish time on Monday.

Coscoran placed 10th in the semi-final heat at last summer’s Olympic Games but here he was only behind Australia’s Oliver Hoare in second and Ethiopia’s Samuel Tefera in the first of the three heats.

andrew-coscoran Andrew Coscoran during the 1,500m Heat. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Elsewhere, Fred Kerley warned the USA will chase global domination after he was crowned world 100m champion.

Favourite Kerley claimed the 100m title ahead of team-mates Marvin Bracy (9.88 seconds) and Trayvon Bromell (9.88 seconds) as the States sealed a home clean sweep for the first time since 1991.

He clocked 9.86 seconds to add to the 100m Olympic silver he won in Tokyo last year and the 400m world bronze from 2019.

Kerley, 27, was made to fight for the win and only took the lead in the final five metres but held off the challenge of his team-mates.

“It’s a wonderful blessing to get a clean sweep. I feel we can dominate again at next year’s World Championships (in Budapest),” said Kerley, who only stepped down from the 400m at the start of last year.

We all put the work in, come back home and return again next year. This win means I can do 100m, 200m and 400m. I got a medal in 400m and 100m.

“There’s one only next. I approach the 200m by getting rest today and tomorrow and get the job done Monday morning.”

- Additional reporting by Press Association

