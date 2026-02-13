Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Brosnan signs new deal with Everton

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan has signed a new deal with Everton until the end of June 2028.

Brosnan joined the club in 2021 from West Ham United and has established herself as one of the best goalkeepers in the Women’s Super League [WSL]. The 30-year-old made the most saves throughout the top division of English football during the 2024/25 season and was named Player of the Match in her side’s win over London City last weekend.

Her new deal with the Toffees comes ahead of Carla Ward’s squad announcement for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday. Ireland will begin their qualifying campaign for the 2027 tournament against France at Tallaght Stadium on Tuesday 3 March, before a trip to Utrecht to face Netherlands on Saturday 7 March.

✍️ Goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan has signed a new contract with Everton until the end of June 2028. pic.twitter.com/0RQCl1YULA — Everton Women (@EvertonWomen) February 13, 2026

“I’m really, really excited to be here and to continue my journey with Everton,” Brosnan told evertontv. “I’ve had a great few years here and I’m looking forward to the future.

“The club means so much to me. I know how much the club means to the city and I think it just has such a family feel to it. It’s a great club to be a part of.

“It is absolutely amazing to be able to play at Goodison Park. I think Goodison is such a historic stadium and has so much history there from the Men’s team. It is really exciting for us to be able to write our own history there. We have loved our time there and can’t wait to continue on in the future.

“The fans, they mean so much to us. They back us week-in and week-out and show up and support us so much. It means a lot to us to have them in our corner. I think it is important for us to get results for us, but for them as well.

“We want to create memories and exciting moments at Goodison and away from home as well. We are looking forward to pushing on now ahead of the end of the season and finishing on a high.”