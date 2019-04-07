This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 7 April, 2019
'Bring on the boos' - Coutinho and Suarez ready for hostile Old Trafford reception

The former Liverpool duo head back to Manchester in the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday.

By The42 Team Sunday 7 Apr 2019, 1:27 PM
31 minutes ago 1,326 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4580797
Luis Suarez and Phillippe Coutinho, former Liverpool teammates together again at Barcelona.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Luis Suarez and Phillippe Coutinho, former Liverpool teammates together again at Barcelona.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho says he and Luis Suarez will only be inspired to play better if the Manchester United crowd aim jeers at the former Liverpool duo in Wednesday’s Champions League showdown at Old Trafford.

The Brazilian spent five years at Anfield, scoring 41 goals in 152 Premier League while Suarez was named Liverpool’s player of the season two years running during his own prolific time on Merseyside.

Man United’s intense rivalry with Liverpool is well documented, however, and Coutinho is bracing himself for a cacophony of boos when Barca take to the pitch in Manchester after having represented the Red Devils’ most hated opponents for so long.

“If they boo myself and Luis Suarez, then that’s normal at Old Trafford then that’s normal because of the team we used to play for,” he said, as quoted by the Mirror. “But it won’t make any difference to me.

Even more than that, it is an incentive to play better and be even more focused. I know that games against Manchester United are special, I learned that during my time at Liverpool when we lived it so intensely with the fans.

“I have that nailed in my memory and, even though this is a different stage, if Barcelona knock United out of Europe if will be a double personal satisfaction for me.”

While Coutinho’s is eager to sink his former team’s bitter rivals, a win could be bittersweet for the attacking midfielder due to the fact that progression for both Liverpool and Barca would see the two sides pitted against each other.

The Brazilian admits that he would have preferred to meet the Reds in the final itself if it had to happen, but says that he won’t be holding back if he lines out against Jurgen Klopp’s side as the Blaugrana chase the Champions League crown.

“I know that Liverpool supporters will be with us at United,” he said. “But they know that later we could see them at Anfield and then, of course, I will be there with Barcelona wanting to win. It would be a dream to play at Anfield again, an explosion of different feelings, I’m sure.

“But I have to be honest and say I would have preferred to meet Liverpool only in the final itself.”

The42 Team

