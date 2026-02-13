LEICESTER LOOSE forward Olly Cracknell will make his Six Nations debut for Wales against France in Cardiff on Sunday after being named in coach Steve Tandy’s starting side.
The 31-year-old Number 8, who won his first cap in November, features in a revamped back row following last week’s 48-7 thrashing by England — Wales’s 12th successive Six Nations defeat and their 22nd loss in 24 Tests.
Tandy has made four personnel changes and two positional switches following the Twickenham trouncing, with props Rhys Carre and Tomas Francis replacing Nicky Smith and Archie Griffin in the front row.
Advertisement
The only change behind the scrum sees Joe Hawkins come in for Ben Thomas at inside centre.
In the back row, Aaron Wainwright and Alex Mann — who started against England — have been moved to accommodate the incoming Cracknell.
Cracknell earns Six Nations debut as Wales make changes for France
Reigning champions France began their title defence with a commanding 36-14 win at home to Ireland.
Wales (v France)
15. Louis Rees-Zammit
14. Ellis Mee
13. Eddie James
12. Joe Hawkins
11. Josh Adams
10. Dan Edwards
9. Tomos Williams
1. Rhys Carre
2. Dewi Lake (capt)
3. Tomas Francis
4. Dafydd Jenkins
5. Adam Beard
6. Aaron Wainwright
7. Alex Mann
8. Olly Cracknell
Replacements:
16. Ryan Elias
17. Nicky Smith
18. Archie Griffin
19. Ben Carter
20. Taine Plumtree
21. Kieran Hardy
22. Jarrod Evans
23. Mason Grady
Coach: Steve Tandy (WAL)
