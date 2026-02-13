Cracknell earns Six Nations debut as Wales make changes for France

LEICESTER LOOSE forward Olly Cracknell will make his Six Nations debut for Wales against France in Cardiff on Sunday after being named in coach Steve Tandy’s starting side.

The 31-year-old Number 8, who won his first cap in November, features in a revamped back row following last week’s 48-7 thrashing by England — Wales’s 12th successive Six Nations defeat and their 22nd loss in 24 Tests.

Tandy has made four personnel changes and two positional switches following the Twickenham trouncing, with props Rhys Carre and Tomas Francis replacing Nicky Smith and Archie Griffin in the front row.

The only change behind the scrum sees Joe Hawkins come in for Ben Thomas at inside centre.

In the back row, Aaron Wainwright and Alex Mann — who started against England — have been moved to accommodate the incoming Cracknell.

Reigning champions France began their title defence with a commanding 36-14 win at home to Ireland.

Wales (v France)

15. Louis Rees-Zammit

14. Ellis Mee

13. Eddie James

12. Joe Hawkins

11. Josh Adams

10. Dan Edwards

9. Tomos Williams

1. Rhys Carre

2. Dewi Lake (capt)

3. Tomas Francis

4. Dafydd Jenkins

5. Adam Beard

6. Aaron Wainwright

7. Alex Mann

8. Olly Cracknell

Replacements:

16. Ryan Elias

17. Nicky Smith

18. Archie Griffin

19. Ben Carter

20. Taine Plumtree

21. Kieran Hardy

22. Jarrod Evans

23. Mason Grady

Coach: Steve Tandy (WAL)