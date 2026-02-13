More Stories
Leicester back row Olly Cracknell (file pic). Alamy Stock Photo
opportunity knocks

Cracknell earns Six Nations debut as Wales make changes for France

The 31-year-old Number 8 won his first cap in November.
10.14am, 13 Feb 2026

LEICESTER LOOSE forward Olly Cracknell will make his Six Nations debut for Wales against France in Cardiff on Sunday after being named in coach Steve Tandy’s starting side.

The 31-year-old Number 8, who won his first cap in November, features in a revamped back row following last week’s 48-7 thrashing by England — Wales’s 12th successive Six Nations defeat and their 22nd loss in 24 Tests.

Tandy has made four personnel changes and two positional switches following the Twickenham trouncing, with props Rhys Carre and Tomas Francis replacing Nicky Smith and Archie Griffin in the front row.

The only change behind the scrum sees Joe Hawkins come in for Ben Thomas at inside centre.

In the back row, Aaron Wainwright and Alex Mann — who started against England — have been moved to accommodate the incoming Cracknell.

Reigning champions France began their title defence with a commanding 36-14 win at home to Ireland.

Wales (v France)

15. Louis Rees-Zammit
14. Ellis Mee
13. Eddie James
12. Joe Hawkins
11. Josh Adams
10. Dan Edwards
9. Tomos Williams

1. Rhys Carre
2. Dewi Lake (capt)
3. Tomas Francis
4. Dafydd Jenkins
5. Adam Beard
6. Aaron Wainwright
7. Alex Mann
8. Olly Cracknell

Replacements:

16. Ryan Elias
17. Nicky Smith
18. Archie Griffin
19. Ben Carter
20. Taine Plumtree
21. Kieran Hardy
22. Jarrod Evans
23. Mason Grady

Coach: Steve Tandy (WAL)

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie