Funeral of Irish rally driver Craig Breen takes place in Waterford

THE FUNERAL OF Irish rally driver Craig Breen is taking place this afternoon.

The 33-year-old died last Thursday during the pre-event test ahead of Rally Croatia later this month.

The accident occurred near the northern town of Zlatar after the “driver’s car slid off a road and hit a wooden pole,” Croatian police said in a statement.

Co-driver James Fulton was unharmed in the incident.

Craig Breen’s requiem Mass is taking place this afternoon at the Sacred Heart Church in Ferrybank, Waterford. It began at 1pm.

His burial will take place in the ajoining cemetery.

“Treasured son of Jackie and Ray, he will be sadly missed by his heartbroken sister Kellie, brother-in-law Darragh and his godson Bobbie, along with his extended family, cherished friends and all his motorsport family,” his death notice reads.

Hailed as “a world class driver and a world class person” and “a model competitor”, Craig Breen was renowned as Ireland’s top rally driver.

He made his WRC debut as a teenager in 2009 and quickly rose to prominence, winning the €500,000 top prize at the WRC Academy championship in 2011 and the Super 2000 World Rally Championship (SWRC) in 2012.

He got his first taste of top-tier WRC racing with Ford Fiesta in 2014, and later joined Citroën where he claimed his first podium finish when third at Rally Finland in 2016, before going on to spells with Hyundai and M-Sport Ford.

He rejoined Hyundai ahead of the 2023 season, and equalled his career-best performance when he finished second at Rally Sweden last month.

Motorsport Ireland described Breen as “a model competitor”.

“Whenever he got the chance, Craig still continued to compete on local events in Ireland and in recent months, support younger drivers.

“Earlier this year a sponsorship deal was announced that would see him directly supporting the Junior 1000 category within the Sligo Pallets Forest Rally Championship and as recently as last Tuesday, he attended a J1000 tuition day where 18 young drivers got to meet and learn from their hero.

“There was no greater advocate for Irish motorsport.”

With reporting by Niall Kelly.

Written by Hayley Halpin and posted on TheJournal.ie