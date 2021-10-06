Craig Breen set for full WRC campaign after signing two-year deal with M-Sport

IRELAND’S CRAIG BREEN and co-driver Paul Nagle will lead M-Sport Ford into the FIA World Rally Championship’s [WRC] hybrid era in 2022 after signing a two-year contract with the British-based team.

The deal, announced this morning, marks the biggest step in Breen’s career. The Waterford man will drive the new Ford Puma WRC Rally1 on all 13 rounds next year – the first time he has been handed a full WRC campaign following part-programmes with Hyundai and Citroën in recent seasons.

Breen, 31, is in the form of his life, claiming consecutive podium finishes in Estonia, Belgium and, last weekend, in Finland in a Hyundai i20 World Rally Car. He lies sixth in the drivers’ standings despite tackling only half the 10 rounds.

Breen sampled the Puma on gravel in Britain a few weeks ago and will have a longer test on both gravel and asphalt in Spain later this month.

“I have been working towards achieving a full-time seat in the World Rally Championship since I was a little boy, so this was an opportunity I just couldn’t turn down,” he said.

“It has been a long road for us in the World Rally Championship with many twists and turns but we have now been given a golden ticket to drive for the most prestigious marque in motorsport and fight for the World Rally Championship.”

Breen, who won the 2011 WRC Academy in an M-Sport-built Fiesta R2 before claiming the Super 2000 crown the following year in a Fiesta S2000, said Ford had always been close to his heart.

“I love rallying, every nuance of the sport, but especially the history. To add my name to the list of drivers that have driven for Ford is a bit surreal, drivers like Ari Vatanen, Hannu Mikkola, Colin McRae and Carlos Sainz. To have my name etched in the history books besides these greats is a huge privilege.”

M-Sport managing director Malcolm Wilson added: “His performances this season have not gone unnoticed, delivering fantastic consistent results whilst only having a partial WRC programme.

“We have a fantastic car in the Puma and I have no doubt that Craig and the Puma will deliver success for the team in the coming seasons.”