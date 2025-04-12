'He’s been brilliant' - Craig Casey comes roaring back into form with Munster

IF THERE WAS one moment that summed up Craig Casey’s impressive return to the Munster team, it came in the first half of the recent URC win against Connacht.

Jumping back into play as he collected a Connacht kick, the scrum-half leapt over the sideline and landed on the grass putting all of his weight through one leg, testing the heavy strapping. The physios must have winced at the sight, but Casey simply bounced into action and launched a kick down the field.

It was an eye-catching play from a man who has made a transformative impact for the province since coming back from injury. If Casey was frustrated to miss out on a key part of the Test season, his return has certainly been timely for Munster.

The scrum-half required surgery on a knee injury suffered in the Champions Cup loss at Castres in December, the setback ruling him out of Ireland’s entire Six Nations campaign. The injury happened in the first half as Castres attacked the Munster line – Casey can be seen pulling up in the bottom left of the below clip.



The initial prognosis had supporters braced for a lengthy layoff but Casey made a rapid recovery to return in time for a key part in Munster’s season. In his first game back, Casey was outstanding as Munster overcame Connacht at MacHale Park for a significant URC win, and he backed that up with another massive game to help the province dump La Rochelle out of the Champions Cup.

In both games, Casey’s partnership with out-half Jack Crowley worked wonderfully. Early on against Connacht, he linked nicely with Crowley and fullback Ben O’Connor as Crowley’s kick over the top carried Munster into the Connacht 22 – the play kick-starting the move that ended with Tom Ahern scoring the opening try of the game.

It’s a clever kick from Crowley and Casey gets the reward from running a good support line. Ten minutes later, he does similar to offer Calvin Nash an option and gets in for Munster’s second try.



As 14-man Munster took control of the contest Casey and Crowley showed real leadership as they managed the game excellently. Here, Casey can be seen barking at his forwards to get off the ground as Munster attack the Connacht line early in the second half.

Munster keep the pressure on and minutes later Casey whips this sharp pass across the face of four Connacht defenders to send Crowley over for a try.

It was a highly impactful return for Casey and he backed it up with another influential game as Munster edged La Rochelle at the Stade Marcel Deflandre.

Again, the speed of Casey’s play was crucial. Early on, he put them in a good position on the field with this well-executed kick over the top of the ruck – fullback Dillyn Leyds has no chance of getting across to retrieve the bouncing ball.

Another early indication of his confidence was this clever crossfield for Andrew Smith, which was close to coming off, attempted while Munster had the cushion of penalty advantage.

Casey’s kicking was excellent throughout, including this booming exit kick near the end of the first quarter.

And Casey was the man who scored Munster’s first try in the 25th minute, running off the shoulder of Thaakir Abrahams to profit from the South African’s brilliant break forward. Abrahams does most of the hard work but Casey still had to be alert to keep up with the fullback, before changing his running angle to hold off the chasing Leyds.

This week, Abrahams told The 42 how he build a strong connection with Casey during their recent spell in the rehab rooms together.

“When I went through, all I could hear was Craig Casey on my inside!” Abrahams says.

“Man, he’s such a class player. Being inured, we had the same timeframe and spent a lot of time together in the rehab and physio room, building that connection with him was so good and it obviously shows on the field as well.

“He’s such a class player and he’s on form now. He’s going up and he’s going well.”

Munster kept using Casey’s kicking to good effect against La Rochelle, the below examples coming after they collected the restart following Gavin Coombes’ second-half try. Casey gets plenty of air-time on this box-kick, which Calvin Nash gets under.

He followed up with another excellent contestable which Nash manages to win again, Munster gaining a major push off Casey’s two kicks as they swiftly move from their own 22 up to halfway.

Munster build a decent attacking shape and Casey is alert to shift the ball with a reverse pass out to the left wing, where La Rochelle have a player down injured, and the province go close through Abrahams and Sean O’Brien – Casey was again on the supporting line but the play stops for a deliberate La Rochelle knock-on which sees Leyds yellow-carded.

From the resulting lineout, Coombes goes close before Casey steps in to fire a pass at Smith, who scores in the corner.

It looks straight-forward but the speed on the pass stops Judicael Cancoriet having any chance of getting across to top Smith.

Munster again go to Casey’s box-kick off the restart and this accurate effort into the 5m channel allows Nash get in to shove Tawera Kerr-Barlow out of touch, keeping Munster on the frontfoot.

Approaching the hour mark, La Rochelle are applying pressure with a maul but Casey steps in with a huge defensive play to rip the ball away.

La Rochelle then grind away in the Munster 22 after the visitors struggle to clear their lines from a messy lineout, but Casey manages to execute a good exit kick as the province survive again.

Casey was replaced in the 67th minute to a huge ovation after one of his best games in red, and the province will need more of the same if they are to spoil the party in Bordeaux today.

The scrum-half was reaching career-best form at the tail-end of last season and after a frustrating start to this campaign, he’s come back like a man on a mission and quickly hit those same high levels again.

“He’s been brilliant since he’s come back the last couple of weeks,” says Munster defence coach Denis Leamy.

“But it doesn’t happen by accident, the injury was unfortunate but I think everyone would tell you in this building the way Craig has gone about his business in terms of rehab, which is not easy, the monotony and day to day and discipline you have to show to come back from long-term injuries, it’s not an easy time but Craig just grabbed it and just got a hold of it and his energy and desire to get back was incredibly impressive.

“Coming back off such a long lay-off into form, you just have give him credit for it.

“His speed of pass obviously and his kicking game is exceptional. But his energy around the defensive sets, his communication are top end as well. Craig is a top man, a top player, I think he’s someone that will only get better in time as well.”