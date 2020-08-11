This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Cricket Ireland to stage North v South matches for developing talent

Stephen Doheny and Shane Getkate will skipper the sides for matches taking place over the next week.

By Sean Farrell Tuesday 11 Aug 2020, 3:07 PM
File photo: Cricket Ireland's training facility in Abbottstown.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

CRICKET IRELAND HAVE today announced squads for representative teams from Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland for matches to be played in Malahide and Lisburn in the week ahead.

Though Ireland compete internationally as a single entity, academy and performance manager Pete Johnson hopes the 20-over fixtures will serve as a step up from provincial level to help develop emerging talent.

Stephen Doheny and Shane Getkate will captain the respective southern and Northern Irish sides for the matches slated for Thursday in Lisburn and Monday 17 August in Malahide (2pm start for both).

“The more high-level competitive action we can provide for these guys, the better it will be for the future of Irish cricket,” Johnson said as the squads were unveiled today.

“Go back a few months and we were concerned of losing the entire season, but now we are delighted to be able to arrange these fixtures and continue the development of a group of players that will form the core of our future international squads.”

Southern XII captain Doheny, a wicketkeeper and batsman from Rush, said:

“It’s an exciting squad of players and we’re all keen to get the series underway. The series will be particularly beneficial to the guys who will be involved in the inter-provincial series – the opportunity to gain some time in the middle against good opposition should put us in good stead, whilst giving many players the chance to showcase their skills and put their hand up for representative honours going forward.”

Johnson pointed towards a regional development series played out early this month and the upcoming triangle inter-provincial series as further pillars in development of young talnt on these shores.

“The Northern XII v Southern XII fixtures will likewise provide emerging players across all our provinces with an opportunity to press their case for higher honours. We expect this to be a highly competitive series – and continue to provide high-level competitive action that these players would otherwise have missed out on due to the cancellation of National Academy and Youth squad tours due to Covid-19.”

Squads for 13 August match in Lisburn

Southern XII: Stephen Doheny (capt), Seamus Lynch, Jeremy Lawlor, Greg Ford, Tim Tector, Fiachra Tucker, Rory Anders, Mitchell Thompson, Jamie MacNulty, Theo Dempsey, Ben White, Mike Frost.

Northern XII: Shane Getkate (capt), Ross Adair, Ryan Hunter, James Hunter, Neil Rock, CJ Van Der Walt, Kyle Magee, Ross Allen, Jacob Mulder, Mathew Foster, Conor Olphert, Joshua Manley.

Squads for 17 August match in Malahide

Southern XII: Stephen Doheny (capt), Seamus Lynch, Jeremy Lawlor, Jack Tector, Tim Tector, Fiachra Tucker, Rory Anders, Mitchell Thompson, Jamie MacNulty, Theo Dempsey, Ben White, Mikey O’Reilly.

Northern XII: Shane Getkate (capt), Ross Adair, Morgan Topping, James Hunter, Neil Rock, CJ Van Der Walt, Kyle Magee, Ross Allen, Carl Robinson, David Delany, Conor Olphert, Joshua Manley.

Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

