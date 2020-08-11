Cricket Ireland to stage North v South matches for developing talent

CRICKET IRELAND HAVE today announced squads for representative teams from Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland for matches to be played in Malahide and Lisburn in the week ahead.

Though Ireland compete internationally as a single entity, academy and performance manager Pete Johnson hopes the 20-over fixtures will serve as a step up from provincial level to help develop emerging talent.

Stephen Doheny and Shane Getkate will captain the respective southern and Northern Irish sides for the matches slated for Thursday in Lisburn and Monday 17 August in Malahide (2pm start for both).

“The more high-level competitive action we can provide for these guys, the better it will be for the future of Irish cricket,” Johnson said as the squads were unveiled today.

“Go back a few months and we were concerned of losing the entire season, but now we are delighted to be able to arrange these fixtures and continue the development of a group of players that will form the core of our future international squads.”

Southern XII captain Doheny, a wicketkeeper and batsman from Rush, said:

“It’s an exciting squad of players and we’re all keen to get the series underway. The series will be particularly beneficial to the guys who will be involved in the inter-provincial series – the opportunity to gain some time in the middle against good opposition should put us in good stead, whilst giving many players the chance to showcase their skills and put their hand up for representative honours going forward.”

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Johnson pointed towards a regional development series played out early this month and the upcoming triangle inter-provincial series as further pillars in development of young talnt on these shores.