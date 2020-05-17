Ireland show their hand and declare interest in hosting World Cup games

CRICKET IRELAND HAVE put their name in the hat to host ICC global events, which include World Cups.

A report in today’s Sunday Telegraph has outlined how Ireland have submitted declarations of interest to the ICC to co-host a global event. “We have submitted an expression of interest to the ICC for co-hosting in the next cycle,” Warren Deutrom, the chief executive of Cricket Ireland, said.

Global events vary in prestige and size across age ranges. In addition to male and female one-day international and Twenty20 World Cups, there is also an Under-19 World Cup.

The Telegraph report also outlined the financial impact of Covid-19 on Cricket Ireland who lost their home test against Bangladesh in May. However, they may face England three times in July in the new Cricket World Cup Super League.

“The opportunity is for us potentially to look at doing something domestically, but that’s only if we’re going to be able to get access to a venue, to get access to facilities,” said Deutrom.

“If we have a significantly larger number of fixtures next year than we are able to afford then we’re going to have to prioritise (which games to play). And the priorities are likely to be those matches which have context in so far as qualification for major events – whether they be T20s in preparation for T20 World Cups, or Cricket World Cup Super League matches.

“Do we think we’re going to get everything replayed that is currently being postponed? It might be optimistic to suggest it will do, bearing in mind the realities of the congestion already in the FTP [Future Tours Programme]. So, I think we would approach this with a degree of realism, about the extent to which every single game of cricket that has been postponed is going to be able to be replayed.”