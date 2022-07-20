Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 18°C Wednesday 20 July 2022
Advertisement

Bruno Fernandes unsure of Ronaldo's future at Man United

‘From everything we know, he had some family problems, so we have to respect his space, give him some space and that’s it.’

By Press Association Wednesday 20 Jul 2022, 7:18 PM
24 minutes ago 786 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5822280
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrating a goal with Bruno Fernandes against Norwich City.
Image: PA
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrating a goal with Bruno Fernandes against Norwich City.
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrating a goal with Bruno Fernandes against Norwich City.
Image: PA

BRUNO FERNANDES HAS admitted he does not know what the future will hold for Manchester United and Portugal team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 37-year-old has not joined the rest of the squad on their pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia for personal reasons amid speculation that he could leave Old Trafford for a second time this summer, just 12 months after his return.

Asked about Ronaldo’s situation, Fernandes told reporters: “Obviously we have to respect the decision of everyone.

“I don’t know what Cristiano said to the club, to the manager, I don’t know what he’s got going into his head, but we have to respect his space.

“From everything we know, he had some family problems, so we have to respect his space, give him some space and that’s it.”

Ronaldo returned to United last summer in a 15million Euros (£12.86m) move from Juventus, 12 years after ending his first spell with the club – and having been heavily linked with arch-rivals Manchester City – by signing a two-year deal with the option of a third.

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

However, it has emerged he has asked to be allowed to leave if an acceptable offer arrives, although new boss Erik Ten Hag has insisted the former Real Madrid superstar remains part of his plans.

Fernandes added: “Cristiano was our top scorer last season. He added goals to us, but obviously it’s not on me, it’s the club that has to make the choices and Cristiano makes his own choice.

As I said, I don’t know what’s going on in his head. If he wants to leave, it’s all news. I didn’t ask them that. The only thing I asked Cristiano when he didn’t turn up was if everything was OK with the family. He told me what was going on, that’s it and nothing more.

The United squad is currently in Perth ahead of a friendly clash with Premier League rivals Aston Villa on 23 July.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie