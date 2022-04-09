Membership : Access or Sign Up
Sunday 10 April 2022
Cristiano Ronaldo says sorry following incident after Manchester United’s loss at Everton

The striker appeared to knock a phone out of an Everton supporter’s hand and onto the ground as he walked off towards the tunnel.

By Press Association Saturday 9 Apr 2022, 11:13 PM
1 hour ago 2,825 Views 2 Comments
Ronaldo leaves Goodison Park.
Image: PA
Image: PA

CRISTIANO RONALDO HAS apologised for his “outburst” while leaving the pitch after Manchester United’s defeat at Everton, when he appeared to knock a mobile phone out of a supporter’s hand.

Ronaldo had returned to United’s starting line-up and played the full 90 minutes of the 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park.

Following the match, footage on social media emerged which appeared to show the Portugal forward knocking a phone out of an Everton supporter’s hand and onto the ground as he walked off towards the tunnel.

Later on Saturday evening, Ronaldo posted a statement on his personal Instagram account to apologise – and also invited the supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford “as a sign of fair-play and sportsmanship”.

“It’s never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing,” Ronaldo said.

“Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game.

“I would like to apologise for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair-play and sportsmanship.”

Manchester United confirmed the club were aware of the matter.

A club spokesperson said in a statement: “We are aware of an alleged incident after today’s game at Everton and the club will cooperate with any police inquiries.”

