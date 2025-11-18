Cristiano Ronaldo expected to attend meeting with Trump and Saudi Prince

CRISTIANO RONALDO IS expected to attend a meeting at the White House today as Trump hosts Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The New York Times reported that Ronaldo, who has become the face of the Saudi Pro soccer League, will be at the meeting in the Oval Office with Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

The domestic soccer league in Saudi Arabia has invested billions into attracting popular soccer players.

Ronaldo plays for and captains the team Al Nassr – he recently extended his contract until 2027.

The prince is signing defence and nuclear deals during his first visit to the United States since the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Trump is expected to roll out the red carpet for the prince with a fly-by, gun salute and a gala dinner – giving the Saudi the equivalent of a state dinner, even though he is not a head of state and is only the kingdom’s de facto ruler.

Trump has made a priority of boosting ties with the oil-rich Gulf kingdom, and said on Monday he would sell coveted F-35 stealth fighters to Saudi Arabia, despite concerns from Israel.

In another area of past contention, he will sign a deal on a framework for civilian nuclear cooperation, a source familiar with the negotiations said.

Trump will also push Prince Mohammed to normalize relations with Israel as he seeks a wider Middle East peace deal after the war in Gaza.

“We’re more than meeting,” Trump told reporters on Air Force One on Friday when asked about the visit. “We’re honoring Saudi Arabia, the Crown Prince.”

The Saudi heir to the throne is looking forward to a fresh start on his first US trip since the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi agents sparked global outrage.

The killing also chilled relations with Washington, as US intelligence suggested that Prince Mohammed approved the operation inside the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul, an allegation which Saudi authorities deny.

Khashoggi’s widow, Hanan Elatr Khashoggi, told CNN that her husband’s killing had “destroyed my life” and she hoped Washington would remember that as it seeks ties with Riyadh.

“I hope they look at the American values of human rights and (democracy)” besides any deal and selling weapons, she said.

The 40-year-old prince has fostered close ties with Trump and his family over the years — a relationship burnished by a lavish welcome and $600 billion in investment pledges when the president visited Saudi Arabia in May.

With additional reporting from AFP

Written by Sophie Finn and posted on TheJournal.ie