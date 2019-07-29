This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'I miss Real Madrid more than Man United' - Ronaldo

The Portuguese star spent a decade with the Spanish side.

By The42 Team Monday 29 Jul 2019, 8:30 PM
1 hour ago 6,751 Views 9 Comments
Ronaldo receiving the Marca Leyenda award.
Image: Paul White
Ronaldo receiving the Marca Leyenda award.
Ronaldo receiving the Marca Leyenda award.
Image: Paul White

JUVENTUS FORWARD CRISTIANO Ronaldo says he misses Real Madrid more than Manchester United as he received the Marca Leyenda award.

The Portuguese superstar spent a decade at Real Madrid, where he won four of his five Ballons d’Or and four Champions Leagues, as well as two La Liga crowns and two Copa del Rey titles, scoring a whopping 450 goals in just 438 games for the club.

He moved to Italy with the Bianconeri last summer in search of a new challenge, but he admits that he misses the Spanish capital and felt sad to leave Los Blancos as he received the prestigious Marca Leyenda award in Madrid.

“I felt sorry when I left Real Madrid,” Ronaldo said at the awards ceremony.

I miss both [Manchester and Madrid] but because of life’s circumstances I have lived more years in Madrid, my children and my girl were born here, so I miss Madrid more.

“This trophy will be in a very nice place in my museum. Madrid is special, I travel a lot but there are few cities like Madrid. Much of this award is derived from what I did in Madrid. It is a Spanish trophy and leaves me very honoured. Thanks to all those who have helped me to achieve it. It is a pride for me. And I hope to return to Madrid soon.”

Ronaldo also opened up on his ambitions as a child, the title that he treasures most, and his Champions League hopes for the coming season.

“I never thought about [reaching this level]. My dream was always [just] to be a professional player.

“All titles are important but possibly [the 2016 European Championship] because it is special. It is not the same, when you win something for your country and you know that it is more difficult, it is the most important thing in my career.”

“I don’t know [if I will win the Champions League this year with Juventus]. We will try, as always. Hopefully Juventus wins.”

