Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Sunday 27 June 2021
Advertisement

Croatia dealt major blow as Covid-19 rules Ivan Perisic out of Spain clash

The Inter Milan winger scored twice in three matches to help his side reach the knockout stages.

By AFP Sunday 27 Jun 2021, 10:50 AM
1 hour ago 892 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5478879
Ivan Perisic celebrates after scoring in Croatia's win against Scotland on Tuesday.
Image: PA
Ivan Perisic celebrates after scoring in Croatia's win against Scotland on Tuesday.
Ivan Perisic celebrates after scoring in Croatia's win against Scotland on Tuesday.
Image: PA

CROATIA WILL BE without Ivan Perisic for Monday’s Euro 2020 last-16 tie against Spain after the Inter Milan winger tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday.

Perisic has scored twice in three matches at the tournament to help drag the 2018 World Cup finalists into the knockout stages after a slow start.

However, his tournament looks to be over as he must isolate for 10 days and would therefore miss the quarter-finals and semi-finals should Croatia make it that far.

“During Saturday evening, (the) Croatian Football Federation received the results of regular testing for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which showed that player Ivan Perisic has tested positive for novel coronavirus,” the Croatian football federation said in a statement.

“Medical staff isolated Ivan from the other members of the national team and immediately and thoroughly informed competent epidemiological authorities about the situation, providing evidence of complying with all the necessary measures aimed at protection against the spread of coronavirus.

“Perisic will spend 10 days in self-isolation and during that period will not participate at the matches of the Croatian national team.”

The rest of the Croatian squad and backroom staff have tested negative.

Perisic scored his side’s third goal in a 3-1 win over Scotland on Tuesday, just days after a positive case in the Scottish camp for Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

England duo Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell were forced into self-isolation after talking to club team-mate Gilmour following a 0-0 draw between the sides on 18 June, but no other Scottish players were required to isolate.

Along with captain Luka Modric, Perisic is one of Croatia’s key men and heroes of their run to the World Cup final three years ago. His two goals at Euro 2020 took the 32-year-old’s tally at major international tournaments to nine. 

© – AFP, 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie