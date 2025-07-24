Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan to meet again in historic all-Irish world-title fight

LEWIS CROCKER AND Paddy Donovan will square off in the first all-Irish world-title fight in boxing history at Windsor Park, Belfast, on Saturday 13 September.

Hometown hero Crocker and Limerick talent Donovan will compete for the vacant IBF welterweight world title in a rematch of their controversial bout at Belfast’s SSE Arena in March, in which Crocker was awarded victory by disqualification after Donovan knocked him down after the bell.

Matchroom Boxing, who promote both 147-pounders, have officially announced the sequel for Windsor Park, the 18,500-capacity home of Northern Irish football. The outdoor stadium last hosted boxing when Irish boxing great Carl Frampton stopped Australia’s Luke Jackson in a non-title bout seven years ago.

Crocker v Donovan II will be broadcast live on DAZN.

“This is the fight I’ve wanted since the final bell of the first one,” said the 28-year-old Crocker. “To run it back for the IBF world title — and to do it such an iconic stadium in Belfast, in front of my own people — is something I’ve dreamed of my whole life.

This isn’t just a rematch. It’s my chance to silence the doubters and prove I’m the best welterweight in the world.

“I know exactly what I need to do and on fight night, I’m leaving with that world title.”

Crocker attacks Donovan's body. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

That the bout is being staged at Windsor Park is additionally significant for Crocker in that he grew up near the stadium and is a lifelong fan of Linfield FC, who play their home games at the ground. Crocker was a special guest of Linfield’s for their all-Irish Champions League qualifier second leg against League of Ireland champions Shelbourne at the stadium last week.

But the Andy Lee-trained Donovan, 26, will hardly be daunted by facing Crocker on away soil once more, having broadly outclassed him at Belfast’s SSE Arena in March before suffering his first career defeat via disqualification.

“It’s going to be a great atmosphere in Belfast on fight night,” Donovan said.

I’m looking to repeat another stellar boxing performance, set the record straight, and come home with a world title. I can’t wait.

Donovan smiles at Crocker while launching an attack. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Promoter Eddie Hearn described the 13 September meeting between ‘The Croc’ [21-0, 11KOs] and ‘The Real Deal’ [14-1, 11KOs] as “absolutely huge – the first ever all-Irish world-title fight”.

The Matchroom chairman added: “The first meeting between Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan had it all: an electric build-up, guts,

knockdowns and a hugely controversial ending. That drama-filled night in March has set the rematch up perfectly, and 13 September promises to be even bigger and better.

“We expect a sell-out crowd at Windsor Park in Belfast and one of the best atmospheres you’ve ever witnessed in Irish boxing. You do not want to miss this one.

“The first boxing event at Windsor Park since Irish icon Carl Frampton headlined here back in 2018, and the main event couldn’t be more fitting: two of the best welterweights in the world battling it out for the IBF world title.”

Crocker and Donovan posing after their original bout ended in a DQ victory for the Belfast man. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

In over a century and a half of professional boxing under the Queensberry rules, no two Irish-born fighters have ever fought each other for a world-title belt in any weight class.

September’s encounter will see either Crocker or Donovan join Katie Taylor as one of only two reigning Irish world champions, although Belfast’s world-class super-featherweight Anthony Cacace is effectively in that same company having vacated his IBF title to avoid a mandatory challenge and instead take more lucrative fights with British rivals, which he has won.

Crocker and Donovan’s original bout at Belfast’s SSE Arena was, in its own right, one the most significant to take place between two Irish boxers in the modern era.

In what was a final eliminator for Boots Ennis’ IBF title (Ennis has since vacated the belt and moved up in weight), Donovan and trainer Andy Lee were left furious when the previously unbeaten Limerick man was disqualified for knocking down Belfast’s Crocker after the bell had sounded to end the eighth round.

Donovan had already been harshly deducted two points for head clashes by English referee Marcus McDonnell, who deemed his third punishable foul to be worthy of a DQ.

Donovan was left distraught after his controversial first career defeat. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

To that point, Donovan had dominated a compelling contest against his rival from the north, earning a legitimate knockdown of Crocker and leading the Belfast man 69-63 x2 and 67-65 on the three judges’ scorecards before being disqualified for his illegal blow.

While there is no real bad blood between the boxers, who are each popular among their peers across the island, Monday’s afternoon’s press conference in Belfast is bound to produce fireworks given the controversy that overshadowed the result of their original bout.