What was number one in the Irish charts when Croke Park last hosted rugby? Telephone -- Beyonce and Lady GaGa Gave it all away -- BoyZone

California Gurls -- Katy Perry Ice Ice Baby -- Jedward

Which of these players did not play for the Republic of Ireland at Croke Park? Wes Hoolahan Stephen Ireland

Lee Carsley Sean St Ledger

Can you name the first rugby union try-scorer when Croke Park opened its doors to the Six Nations? Brian O'Driscoll Vincent Clerc

Sebastian Chabal Raphael Ibanez

And the first Irish try-scorer? Brian O'Driscoll Shane Horgan

Ronan O'Gara Girvan Dempsey

Can you recall dastardly scorer of the winning try in the first rugby match played in Croke Park? Christophe Dominici Vincent Clerc

Yannick Jauzion Sylvain Marconnet

Two months after rugby was played under the Hogan Stand, football took its turn. Who was the first goalscorer at Croke Park when Republic of Ireland hosted Wales? Ryan Giggs Stephen Ireland

Robbie Keane Robert Earnshaw

Steve Staunton's Ireland managed to keep it tight in the early days at Croke Park, who scored the first goal for a visiting team? Stelios Okkarides Lukasz Podolski

Ryan Giggs Martin Skrtel

Whose last-gasp strike then saved Ireland from an embarrassing defeat in that game? Robbie Keane Steve Finnan

Stephen Hunt Stephen Ireland

Cyprus were beaten at Croke Park in Giovanni Trapattoni's first competitive win. Can you remember where Ireland, in unusual circumstances, opened the qualifying campaign? Mainz Maribor

Manchester Madrid

The most famous Croke Park moment was surely the landmark Six Nations win over England in 2007. What was the final score? 43-13 35-7

19-16 15-0

Who was the gracious England captain that day? Martin Johnson Martin Corry

Lawrence Dallaglio Andy Farrell

Ireland played 14 rugby Tests at Croke Park. Can you guess how many losses they suffered? Zero 1

3 4

Trapattoni's first loss in charge of ROI was a very well-attended, high-scoring friendly against which country? Germany Italy

Poland Slovakia

Against then World Champions Italy in 2009, whose outstanding (and out of character) curling effort gave Ireland the lead? Aiden McGeady Liam Lawrence

Richard Dunne Glenn Whelan

Which of these players did not score a try in the win over France that kick-started the 2009 Grand Slam? Brian O'Driscoll Gordon Darcy

Jamie Heaslip Tommy Bowe

One rugby match over the three-year period was not an international Test, but a European Cup semi-final. Who won it? Munster Leinster

One non-Gaelic Game has been played at Croke Park since March 20 2010. Who won that one? Notre Dame Chicago Bears

Penn State UCF

Who scored the only goal when Brazil visited Croker in 2008? Marcelo Julio Baptista

Robinho Luis Fabiano

On this day 10 years ago, Ireland's rugby team lost their final Croke Park match. Who scored the dramatic late penalty? Dan Parks Chris Patterson

Stephen Jones Gavin Henson