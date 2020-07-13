Major Muslim celebration to be held in Croke Park in the coming month

Croke Park will host the event in the coming month.

Croke Park will host the event in the coming month.

THE MUSLIM CELEBRATION of Eid Al Adha is set to take place at Croke Park in the coming month.

It’s been announced today that the GAA headquarters has been chosen as the preferred setting for the celebration of the next major event on the Muslim calendar.

Mosque, like all other places of worship, has been closed since 12 March due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Phase 3 of re-opening Ireland has seen mosques opened again in line with the restrictions that see a maximum of 100 worshippers in an indoor setting.

It has been decided to celebrate Eid Al Adha outdoors with GAA President John Horan welcoming the confirmation of the decision.

He said: “Normally Croke Park and our other stadia would be a hive of activity at this time of the year with the staging of games but we are living through a very different year.

“We are delighted to welcome members of the Muslim Community to Croke Park to mark Eid Al Adha, an important date in the Muslim calendar.

“I believe the staging of this celebration fully supports our commitment to inclusion and a GAA welcome linked to our belief that it’s ‘Where We All Belong’.

“I wish everyone involved in the occasion an enjoyable visit to Croke Park Stadium as it once again shows its suitability and versatility in welcoming visitors to the venue for a wide variety of different events.”

The Irish Muslim Peace and Integration Council Chairperson, Shaykh Dr Umar Al-Qadri, spoke on behalf of the organisers.

“Many people living in Ireland who are members of the Muslim faith call Ireland ‘Home’. Irish Muslims have contributed significantly in many sectors across our country, especially the health sector.

“The choice of Croke Park as a venue for Eid ul Adha celebration will be symbolic to Irish Muslims in their ‘dual-identity’ as being both Irish and Muslim and the significance that Croke Park and the GAA have in Irish history.

“The GAA is making great strides in embracing all communities nationwide. Irish Muslim Peace & Integration Council is profoundly grateful to Croke Park for facilitating “Eid at Croke Park” which is a clear demonstration of the GAA’s unflinching commitment to promote social inclusion and intercultural diversity.

“The historic Muslim celebration of Eid Al Adha at Croke Park this year will be a positive representation of Ireland’s growing diversity of many different faiths and communities.

Invitations have been extended to other faith leaders and politicians to attend the Eid Al Adha in Croke Park.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!