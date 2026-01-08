Four Irish athletes to compete at World Cross Country Championships in Florida

FOUR IRISH ATHLETES have arrived in Florida to compete at the World Cross Country Championships on Saturday, 10 January.

Brian Fay and Fiona Everard headline the team, after both finishing 10th individually in their respective senior races at the European Cross Country Championships in Portugal in December.

Advertisement

Olympian Fay will make his debut at this event, having won the national senior title in November before helping the Irish senior men’s team to their first medal in 25 years as they secured silver in Lagoa.

Everard finished 60th in the senior women’s race at the 2024 World Cross Country Championships in Belgrade, and now returns to this stage after a similarly strong season.

Niamh Allen and Noah Harris are also set for debuts, with Leevale 30-year-old Allen joining Everard in the senior women’s race and Wicklow teenager Harris — a student in the University of Tennessee — toeing the line at U20 level.

The 46th edition of the championships will be broadcast live on Virgin Media 2 from 3.50pm on Saturday.

The global event returns to the US for the first time since 1992, with Apalachee Regional Park set to feature sand, water, mud, and a signature ‘rollercoaster’ element.