Matheus Cunha completes Manchester United move as Kevin De Bruyne joins Napoli

MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE confirmed the signing of Matheus Cunha from Wolves on a five-year deal with the option of a further year.

United effectively completed the deal on 1 June after activating a £62.5million [€73.37m] release clause in the 26-year old’s contract.

Cunha scored 31 goals in 76 appearances for Wolves after completing a permanent move from Atletico Madrid in 2023.

Cunha said: “It is hard to put into words my feelings about becoming a Manchester United player.

“Ever since I was a child in Brazil watching Premier League games on TV at my grandmother’s house, United was my favourite English team and I dreamed of wearing the red shirt.

“I can’t wait for the start of pre-season to get to know my teammates and prepare for the season ahead.

“All my focus is now on working hard to become a valuable part of the team, and helping get this club back to the top.”

Cunha became Ruben Amorim’s first summer signing on 1 June as the head coach sets about overhauling his squad after a miserable domestic campaign and a Europa League final defeat to Tottenham.

The striker helped his country qualify for the World Cup finals on Tuesday when he set up the only goal for Vinicius Jr. in a 1-0 win over Paraguay.

United’s director of football Jason Wilcox added: “Bringing in Matheus was one of our main priorities for this summer, so we are delighted to have completed his signing so early in the window.

“He has all the qualities we are looking for as we seek to build a strong, dynamic and entertaining team capable of challenging for the biggest honours.”

Meanwhile, Napoli have confirmed Kevin De Bruyne is to join them from Manchester City.

The Belgium playmaker is out of contract at City this summer.

De Bruyne, 33, will move to the Serie A champions after 10 years at City in which he won the Premier League six times and the Champions League.

A tweet from Napoli, which showed De Bruyne sitting on a throne, read: “King Kev is here.”

A further tweet read, “Welcome to SS Napoli Kevin De Bruyne”, while club president Aurelio De Laurentiis also released a photograph of himself shaking hands with the player.

No contract details have yet been given.

The move had been widely anticipated after De Laurentiis confirmed talks had been held with De Bruyne last month. He also revealed De Bruyne had already bought property in the area.

De Bruyne had previously expressed hope of staying at City but the club decided not to offer him a new deal as they undertake an overhaul of the squad following an underwhelming season.

He leaves City as one of the most decorated players in the club’s history having helped them to 16 trophy successes since moving from Wolfsburg in a £55million [€64.55m] deal in 2015.

In all, De Bruyne made 422 appearances for City, scoring 108 goals and registering 170 assists.

“Everyone at Manchester City wishes Kevin the very best of luck on this new chapter of his career,” said the Premier League club in a statement confirming his departure.

Napoli added: “Kevin is proud to be one of us!”