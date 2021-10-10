Membership : Access or Sign Up
Sunday 10 October 2021
Successful day for record setter Keane while Ontheropes wins Munster National

Colin Keane set a record for winners in Ireland after his 217th and 218th victories.

By The42 Team Sunday 10 Oct 2021, 6:08 PM
Pretty Boy Floyd ridden by Colin Keane on their way to winning the Duralock Racecourse Fencing Handicap.
Image: PA
Image: PA

COLIN KEANE ENJOYED a fine day at the Curragh as he set the record for most victories in a season in Ireland aboard Power Under Me and Pretty Boy Floyd.

The champions jockey has 128 winners after a week where he equalled and then passed out Joseph O’Brien’s record.  

Keane claimed victory in the Listed Hatstone Solicitors Waterford Testimonial Stakes aboard Ger Lyons’ 15-8 favourite Power Under Me, before finishing first in the Duralock Racecourse Fencing Handicap on 12-2 shot Pretty Boy Floyd for Sarah Dawson.

“We’ve been getting close to it slowly but surely – I’ve had plenty of seconds in the last two weeks,” said the 27-year-old.

“It was great to level it for the boss and then to go and beat it for the boss is even better.

“It hasn’t sunk in and probably won’t until we start on zero next year and we’re looking back on it.

“We try to beat every year’s tally, we mightn’t have a year like this again for a while so we’ll appreciate it while it’s here.”

Elsewhere, Ontheropes won the JT McNamara Ladbrokes Munster National Handicap Chase at Limerick. The Willie Mullins-trained seven-year-old romped to victory at the three-mile contest for Cheveley Park Stud.

“I’m delighted with that, and delighted to get the opportunity,” said winning jockey Sean O’Keeffe. “I want to thank Willie for putting me up, and it’s great to get the job done.”

