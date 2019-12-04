This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 4 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Teams warn of 'mafia' doping controls as they call for more blood tests

The Movement for Credible Cycling (MPCC) said they have based their demands on testimony made by Austria’s Georg Preidler.

By AFP Wednesday 4 Dec 2019, 8:05 PM
1 hour ago 922 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4918720
Austria's Georg Preidler.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Austria's Georg Preidler.
Austria's Georg Preidler.
Image: Imago/PA Images

CYCLING TEAMS HAVE demanded an increase in out of competition blood tests, insisting that they fear the “existence of mafia doping protocols outside of the teams’ structures”.

The Movement for Credible Cycling (MPCC) said they have based their demands on testimony made by Austria’s Georg Preidler who was ensnared in ‘Operation Aderlass’.

The ‘Aderlass’ scandal initially erupted in February when authorities raided the Nordic skiing world championships in Austria.

Now, the MPCC says it is taking its concerns to the UCI, the sport’s international governing body.

“MPCC wanted to draw the UCI’s attention to the necessity to increase the number of blood tests, especially outside of competition,” the group said in a statement.

“This proposition relies on the information we gathered, which hints on the existence of mafia doping protocols outside of the teams’ structures.”

“A formal request has been issued, aiming at running these tests closer to the start of the race and as soon as possible after the finish,” it added.

Preidler is a former rider for Groupama-FDJ and Sunweb.

He quit after getting caught up in Aderlass — the doping sting operation which takes its name from the German word for ‘bloodletting’.

The MPCC said they retained full confidence in the UCI but highlighted that no riders implicated in Aderlass had ever tested positive.

They were instead caught as part of a judicial operation.

“These unfortunate revelations came from the police’s hard work only,” said a statement.

- © AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie